Day 1 of Strike Voting Begins for Thousands of San Jose City Workers

Thousands of San Jose city workers will begin voting Tuesday morning to approve a potential strike amidst ongoing short-staffing crisis across City of San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 1, unions representing over 4,500 San Jose city employees will begin conducting in-person voting to authorize a three-day strike. The elected bargaining teams of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 are unanimously recommending that members vote yes to authorize a strike.

What: Day 1 of "Staff Up San Jose" Strike Vote

When/Where: Spokespeople will be available to members of the press at two voting locations:

San Jose Police Department, 201 W Mission, 7-9am

Police Department, 201 W Mission, City Hall Civic Plaza 12-1pm AND 4-5pm

Who: City of San Jose employees represented by IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101, spokespeople available for interviews.

BACKGROUND

Contracts representing over 4,500 city workers expired on June 30 after both unions' bargaining teams spent months negotiating with the City. Workers are calling for an agreement that will restore the City of San Jose as a competitive employer of choice and alleviate the urgent staffing crisis that undermines the delivery of high-quality public services to residents.

