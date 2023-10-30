New Polling Reveals San Franciscans Have Concerns With Supervisor Dorsey's Police Staffing Measure As Written

News provided by

IFPTE 21

30 Oct, 2023, 14:32 ET

Latest data show most residents have concerns with increasing funding for police at the expense of other City priorities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of today's Rules Committee meeting on the proposal, the Safer Smarter SF coalition has released new polling that shows most San Francisco residents have concerns with Supervisor Matt Dorsey's minimum police staffing measure as it is currently written. Safer Smarter SF is a growing coalition of small businesses and unions across San Francisco who are advocating for new revenue streams to fund life-saving City services: Small Business Forward, SEIU Local 1021, IFPTE Local 21, SF Building and Construction Trades Council.

Continue Reading
Safer Smarter SF coalition logo (PRNewsfoto/IFPTE 21)
Safer Smarter SF coalition logo (PRNewsfoto/IFPTE 21)

"Small businesses depend on a wide range of City services. To increase police staffing without a funding source steals from everything else that keeps our communities healthy," said Justin Dolezal, owner of Bar Part Time in San Francisco's Mission district and co-founder of Small Business Forward, a progressive small business advocacy organization. "We need to focus on community safety that works along with progressive taxation that prevents this causing disproportionate economic burden on small businesses. This new poll shows San Franciscans agree that it is time for the wealthiest corporations to pay their fair share."

"We need comprehensive solutions that ensure our essential services will be fully staffed across the board," said Heather Bollinger, Registered Nurse at the San Francisco General Hospital. "We need nurses desperately. We need social workers and 911 dispatchers. We need mental health support services, medics, firefighters, and police officers."

"Public safety includes so much more than police," said Burt Wilson, 911 dispatcher for the City and County of San Francisco. "Without a new revenue stream, Supervisor Dorsey's measure would drain $200 million over 5 years from our General Fund, leading to fewer dispatchers, nurses, and other essential workers who keep San Francisco safe. We need a safer and smarter approach for our city."

Polling conducted by David Binder Research from October 25-29, 2023, among 400 likely primary election voters, shows that a majority of San Franciscans are concerned about diverting City funding away from housing, homelessness services, street clean up, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Below are some of the poll's key findings:

  • Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) of likely voters oppose the police minimum staffing measure in favor of funding a comprehensive public safety plan that fully staffs 911 operators, emergency room nurses, firefighters, medics and law enforcement.
  • San Franciscans want big corporations to pay their fair share in investing in more City staff. More than 6 in 10 (61%) support raising taxes on the largest businesses in the city and closing tax loopholes to fund services in San Francisco.
  • Voters say all other spending priorities are much more critical to fund than hiring police officers. 85% of likely voters say it's important to fully staff 911 dispatch. 75% of likely voters say it's important to ensure enough nurses.

SOURCE IFPTE 21

Also from this source

San Jose City Workers Ratify Historic Contracts, Now Approved by San Jose City Council

San Jose City Workers Ratify Historic Contracts, Now Approved by San Jose City Council

Today, the two unions representing roughly 4,500 San Jose city employees, IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101, are pleased that the San Jose City ...
San Jose City Workers Ratify Historic Contracts

San Jose City Workers Ratify Historic Contracts

This week, two unions representing roughly 4,500 San Jose city employees, IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101, finished in-person voting to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.