Day 3: NEWS ALERT: Unleashing Day 3 of the London Blockchain Conference (May 23)

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable grand finale as an exciting line-up for today is revealed. Somi Arian, Tech Philosopher and founder of InPeak; James McDowall, Founding Partner of Arcanum Capital; Charles Symons, Co-founder of Buzzmint; Danny Chared, DC Finance; and Christine Leong, CIO of nChain, will take the stage throughout the day.

Take advantage of this opportunity to explore the cutting-edge possibilities of blockchain technology. Stay tuned for more updates as secrets that will revolutionize the industry and organization through the power of blockchain are unlocked .

Please register here if one would like to attend or listen to any of the sessions today.

If one wants to interview any speaker from today's sessions, please email [email protected].

Contact Details

[email protected]

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

SOURCE London Blockchain Conference