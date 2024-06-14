Day One Experts, Texas Economic Development Connection, and TAC Brokerage Announce The Best of Texas Bus Tour

Connecting Global Investors with Texas Economic Opportunities and Cultural Riches

FRISCO, Texas, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day One Experts, in partnership with Texas Economic Development Connection and TAC Brokerage and Consultant, is proud to announce the launch of "The Best of Texas Bus Tour." This exclusive event, from October 1-5, 2024, invites international Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Institute members to explore Texas's vibrant economic landscape and cultural richness.

Connecting Global Investors with Texas Opportunities

Super Dave Quinn, CEcD, Day One Experts, CEO Best of Texas Tour Welcomes you to Texas

The Best of Texas Bus Tour is designed to provide foreign investors and business owners a comprehensive understanding of Texas's thriving economy and diverse investment opportunities. Participants will engage with top economic developers, community leaders, and industry innovators, gaining invaluable insights and forging meaningful connections.

A Unique Journey Through Texas

The tour will traverse key regions of Texas, including the Gulf Coast, Upper East Texas, the DFW Metroplex, and Central Texas. Highlights include visits to the new TI chip manufacturing plant, the Toyota headquarters, and various cultural sites such as the Fort Worth Stockyards and a local whiskey distillery. Attendees will also enjoy authentic Texas hospitality with hosted lunches and dinners featuring presentations from local communities.

Exclusive Access and Insights

"This tour is more than just a sightseeing trip; it's a deep dive into the economic heart of Texas," said Super Dave Quinn, CEO of Day One Experts. "We're thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to CCIM members, providing them firsthand knowledge of Texas' potential for business expansion and investment."

Shout-Out to Committed Communities

We want to extend a special thanks to our TexasEDConnection member communities, who are committed to being part of the bus tour. These communities are eager to showcase their unique investment opportunities and the warm Texas hospitality that makes them standout destinations for business growth.

Invitation to Other Communities and Sponsors

Day One Experts invites other Texas communities interested in being featured during the bus tour to reach out and join this exciting journey. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those who wish to get in front of international CCIM professionals representing foreign investors and business owners. This is a unique chance to highlight your community or business to a global audience.

Join Us

International CCIM members are invited to register for the bus tour and discover the benefits of investing in Texas. Early bird registration is available until July 1, 2024, with tiered pricing options to accommodate different booking timelines. Seats are limited, and less than 50% remain, so visit https://d1experts.com/texas-tour today to secure your seat before they are gone.

About Day One Experts (www.D1Experts.com)

Day One Experts is the premier end-to-end economic development service company for cities, companies, and developers. Day One Experts enhances business relationships and drives sustainable growth by specializing in actionable strategies and full-service implementation.

About Texas Economic Development Connection (www.TexasEDConnection.com)

Texas Economic Development Connection is dedicated to matching small to medium-sized businesses with the Texas towns and cities best suited for their success, offering expert guidance and support throughout the relocation and expansion process.

About TAC Brokerage and Consultant (www.TacBrokerage.com)

TAC Brokerage and Consultant provides expert brokerage and consulting services, connecting investors with prime real estate opportunities and offering strategic advice to optimize business outcomes.

Contact Information

For more information about The Best of Texas Bus Tour and to register, please visit https://d1experts.com/texas-tour or contact:

Jane Witowich

Marketing Director, Texas Economic Development Connection

Phone: (214) 775-0617

Email: [email protected]

Carrol Tam

Partner, TAC Brokerage and Consultant

Phone: (469) 999-8746

Email: [email protected]

