Day Out Snacks Launches Limited-Edition Apple Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake Flavors for Fall

The new seasonal protein snacks transform classic fall desserts into better-for-you bites available exclusively online

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Out Snacks, the dessert-inspired protein snack brand, is launching two limited-edition fall flavors inspired by classic autumn treats: Apple Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Beginning Aug. 17, both flavors will be available exclusively online at getdayout.com and on Amazon while supplies last.

Dessert-inspired protein snack brand Day Out Snacks launches two limited-edition fall flavors inspired by classic autumn treats: Apple Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

"Our fans helped inspire both of these flavors," said Day Out founder and CEO Becky Dheri. "After trying last year's Apple Cider Donut, they told us they wanted more apple and more spice, so we created Apple Pie. They also made it clear that pumpkin belonged in our fall lineup. Pumpkin Cheesecake delivers that classic pumpkin flavor in a rich, creamy bite."

The launch builds on Day Out's broader approach to seasonal innovation, using limited-edition products to test new flavor concepts and gather insights that can inform future product development during key moments throughout the year.

"Seasonal flavors give us room to explore the tastes people are actively seeking while staying true to our focus on dessert-inspired snacks with real nutritional value," Dheri said.

Apple Pie combines sweet apple flavor with a warm spice blend for a cozy take on the classic fall dessert. Pumpkin Cheesecake pairs pumpkin spice with white chocolate chips and creamy cheesecake notes for a rich finish. It is Day Out's first flavor to contain dairy.

Both limited-edition fall flavors are made with Day Out's signature base of nut butter and dates. Each 4.5-ounce bag contains nine protein balls, or three servings, with 9 grams of protein per serving. The products are also gluten-free and non-GMO.

Apple Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake will be sold online in four-, six- and eight-bag bundles. Prices begin at $33 for a four-pack, with six-packs available for $49.50 and eight-packs for $66.

For more information about Day Out Snacks, visit getdayout.com.

About Day Out

Day Out creates dessert-inspired, nutrient-dense protein balls that are designed for functional snacking on-the-go. Made in small batches, Day Out's conveniently portioned snacks feature plant-based ingredients that provide healthy fuel for whatever your 'day out' entails, be it a busy workday, back-to-back kids' activities, or an outdoor adventure. Day Out products are free from gluten, artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, seed oils, gums, GMOs and emulsifiers. No junk, no fillers. Just real, craveworthy food. Learn more about Day Out at getdayout.com.

SOURCE Day Out Snacks