DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™: THE COLOR TOUR IS HEADING TO THE HENRY FORD FOR A COLORFUL TRAIN RIDE ADVENTURE

DEARBORN, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone's favorite #1 blue engine is coming to town and bringing a colorful new spin to Day Out With Thomas events. For the first time ever, Thomas & Friends is celebrating the magic and beauty of color with Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour. The Color Tour will be stopping at The Henry Ford's Greenfield Village May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, 2023. Also new this year is the offering of an early-access 9 a.m. ticket to be the first to ride Thomas. Simply select the 9 a.m. ticket time during online checkout for early entry.

Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled family event that includes an interactive train ride with a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy. Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment, photo ops with Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games and a pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag.

Guests can expect plenty of colorful, family-friendly activities, and fans will be able to snap photos with Thomas, who will be adorned with a rainbow of paint splats. With plenty of fun for everyone, guests are encouraged to invite family and friends to create new memories that are certain to last a lifetime. This celebration of color is not to be missed.

Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour are on sale now and available at thehenryford.org. Admission includes a timed ticket to ride on Thomas the Tank Engine and themed programming for your littlest engineer — plus, all-day access to Greenfield Village for over 80 acres of inspiration. Advanced tickets are required.

For more information, visit thehenryford.org.

