Day Two of Thomas J. Henry's"Austin Elevates" With Special Concert Performances by Kygo, Daddy Yankee, DaBaby & 88Glam

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist and Attorney Thomas J. Henry's launched the new art and music experience "Austin Elevates," in Austin, Texas. The two-day event was free to the public and benefited local nonprofit organizations SAFE Alliance, Superhero Kids and St. David's Foundation Community Fund.

Day two of "Austin Elevates" saw a special benefit concert at the Austin360 Amphitheatre featuring live performances by recording artists Kygo, Daddy Yankee, DaBaby and 88Glam. All donated proceeds from the event supported the participating nonprofit organizations.

Thomas J. Henry, Daddy Yankee, Alec Monopoly ©Getty Images

Notable guests included: Thomas J. Henry, Alec Monopoly, Kygo, Daddy Yankee, DaBaby, 88Glam, DJ Quiz, Jennie Garth, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Khloe Terea, Edwina Carla Isaacs, Jameill Showers, Shawn Onyechi, Erika Gray, Elaine Thi, Meghan Gilbert, Jarrod Richardson, Kinsey Sue, Chase Crawford, Alvin Jones, Pierre Gasly, Hélio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Will Owen, Alexa Dellanos, Evelin Crossland, and Jenna Jenovich.

"I am completely taken aback and honored by the positive reaction we've received from the community for 'Austin Elevates,'" said Attorney Thomas J. Henry. "It was my mission to not only bring a unique event tailored to this amazing city but to raise awareness and funds for the local nonprofits making a difference in the lives of so many every day."

About Thomas J. Henry Law Firm

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the country. The firm currently houses more than 175 attorneys and 350 supporting staff in six office locations across Texas in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin and Houston. For more information about Thomas J. Henry's Personal Injury Law Firm, visit: thomasjhenrylaw.com.

About SAFE Alliance

SAFE is a Central Texas nonprofit committed to providing safety, stability, and healing to those who have experienced violence and abuse.

About SuperHero Kids

Superhero Kids addresses quality of life issues for children and their families at the Children's Blood and Cancer Center of Central Texas.

About St. David's Foundation Community Fund

St. David's Foundation Community Fund delivers the benefits of good health across the entire spectrum of health-related issues facing five-county areas in Central Texas.

