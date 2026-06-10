Daybreak and Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions Partner to Bring Oral Appliance Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea to Veterans Nationwide

Partnership Expands Access to FDA-Cleared Mandibular Advancement Device Therapy Through VA Healthcare Facilities Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybreak, a leading sleep apnea solutions company, today announced a distribution partnership with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions (VHSS), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), to make oral appliance therapy (OAT) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) available to veterans through VA Healthcare facilities nationwide. The agreement marks a significant expansion in access to a clinically proven, non-CPAP treatment option for the millions of veterans living with untreated OSA.

Obstructive sleep apnea disproportionately affects the veteran population, with studies estimating that OSA is among the most prevalent service-connected conditions in the United States. Despite its prevalence, OSA remains significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated. Daybreak offers veterans a comfortable, portable, fully at-home alternative to CPAP, reducing barriers to effective treatment.

Through this partnership, VHSS will serve as the federal distribution partner for Daybreak's oral appliance therapy program, enabling VA Healthcare facilities, Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs), the Department of Defense (DOD), and Indian Healthcare Services (IHS) to procure and deliver Daybreak's oral appliance therapy directly to eligible veteran patients.

"Millions of veterans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, and too many of them aren't getting the treatment they deserve. This partnership with VHSS is a critical step toward changing that. By working together, we can bring a clinically effective, patient-preferred alternative to CPAP directly into the VA system and meet veterans where they are." - Wesley Lones, Founder & CEO, Daybreak



"VHSS's mission is to serve Veteran and Active-Duty Warfighter Patients by delivering the highest quality clinical solutions by making the best medical technology available to those patients. Daybreak's oral appliance therapy program is a strong addition to that mission. Sleep apnea is one of the most prevalent and undertreated conditions in the veteran population, and this partnership gives the providers of the Veterans Healthcare Administration a practical, proven pathway to address it." - Ryan Hurt, CEO, VHSS

Under the agreement, Daybreak's oral appliance therapy workflow will be available starting June 22, 2026 to VA Healthcare facilities, MTFs, the DOD, and IHS facilities nationwide through VHSS's established federal contracting infrastructure, including EDI transaction capabilities and direct-to-patient delivery logistics. Facilities and providers interested in making Daybreak's Sleep Apnea Treatment System available to their patients are encouraged to reach out to Daybreak at [email protected].

About Daybreak

Daybreak is a sleep apnea solutions company helping patients diagnose and treat obstructive sleep apnea through at-home sleep testing and FDA-cleared mandibular advancement device therapy. Daybreak's model combines clinical rigor with patient accessibility, offering a streamlined pathway from diagnosis to treatment that meets patients where they are. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Daybreak operates exclusively in the United States and partners with sleep physicians, DME providers, and federal healthcare institutions nationwide to extend access to evidence-based OSA care.

For additional information regarding Daybreak, please contact:

Kate Willis

VP of Government & Provider Strategy

[email protected]

www.thedaybreak.com

About Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions (VHSS)

Established in 2010, VHSS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical and healthcare distribution organization dedicated to meeting and exceeding the US Federal Government's procurement needs in support of veterans and warfighters. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, VHSS provides traditional warehousing, pack-and-ship distribution, federal contracting, EDI transactions, and direct-to-patient delivery. VHSS represents a diverse portfolio of medical technology manufacturers, delivering products to VA facilities, prime vendors, and veterans' homes with a commitment to consistent customer care and the highest quality standards.

For additional information regarding VHSS, please contact:

David Heaton II

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

www.vhss1.com

Tel: 904-638-5519

SOURCE Daybreak