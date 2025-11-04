Dayna Simms Honored in Ragan's 2025 Top Women in Marketing Awards

myWHY Agency's vice president of client services recognized for pioneering authentic, mission-centered marketing that drives results and social good

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myWHY Agency is proud to announce that Dayna Simms, its vice president of client services, has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Class of 2025.

Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards celebrate the innovators, visionaries and leaders who are transforming the marketing profession. The honorees represent the most inspiring women in brand marketing, social media, content, data and analytics, digital strategy and beyond.

Honorees were recognized during an awards luncheon on October 22 at the City Winery in New York City, where top women marketers from across industries gathered to celebrate creativity, leadership and impact in marketing. "These women are setting the standard for excellence in marketing, driving innovation, shaping strategy and inspiring those around them," said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for Ragan's Awards Programs.

"We're so proud of Dayna," said myWHY Agency founder and owner Emerald-Jane Hunter. "She leads myWHY Agency's client services with emotional intelligence that shapes trust, collaboration and culture, and she uses that approach to boost morale and prevent burnout. Her leadership centers on practical support and clear feedback, meeting employees where they are and flipping weaknesses into opportunities for career growth and better team performance."

Dayna Simms joined Chicago's myWHY Agency in 2021, quickly rising from account supervisor to account director to vice president of client services, consistently balancing her skills in people-first leadership with measurable growth in client impact. In the past year, she onboarded 15 new integrated marketing and PR clients while continuing to manage 14 retainer clients, demonstrating her commitment to both retention and expansion. Her approach to new business combines market research and targeted outreach with tailored solutions and clear, actionable insights. She fosters long-term partnerships by prioritizing personalized follow-ups and nurturing engaged relationships, turning business leads into lifelong clients.

"Parenting an autistic son has taught me the value of structure and inspired adaptable business models that simplify chaotic processes and protect team well-being," Simms said. "I train our team to lead client calls, make sound decisions and provide strategic guidance. My focus on empathy, structure and relationship-building has directly strengthened our team capability and improved client results."

myWHY Agency was founded in 2016 with one goal in mind—to focus on working only with purpose-driven brands, mission-focused organizations and transformational business leaders. A Black-owned, women-led integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Chicago, myWHY is passionate about supporting clients through impactful storytelling that makes a difference. With a specialized focus on the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the agency specializes in creating transformative brand strategy, PR, and inﬂuencer and social media campaigns that strategically amplify brands—grabbing attention, demanding interaction and generating long-term impactful value. myWHY Agency was a winner in the Regan PR Daily 2025 Content Marketing Awards in the Purpose-Driven Campaign category for its Project #BeKind Campaign for Natracare. In 2023, the agency was a PR Daily Awards finalist for Cause-Related Marketing Campaign for its campaign Give Big, Get LIT: Bridging the Gap Between Literacy and Storytelling for client Young, Black + Lit. myWHY was named Expertise Best PR Firm in 2020, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit mywhyagency.com.

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held each November. The organization is headquartered in Chicago, with team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. For more information, visit ragan.com.

