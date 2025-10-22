myWHY Agency Named Winner in PR Daily's 2025 Content Marketing Awards

Chicago PR Firm Claims Top Honors in Purpose-Driven Campaign Category

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myWHY Agency has been named a winner in PR Daily's 2025 Content Marketing Awards in the Purpose-Driven Campaign category for its Project #BeKind Campaign for Natracare .

PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards celebrate the most creative, strategic and impactful work in content marketing. Winners were announced at a luncheon on September 25, 2025, at the Yale Club in New York City, where content marketing leaders and peers gathered to honor the year's most outstanding campaigns, teams and initiatives.

"At myWHY Agency, we are passionate about visionary brands and transformative industry leaders who dare to make a difference, and that's what our client Natracare is all about," said agency founder Emerald-Jane Hunter. "The brand was created in 1989 as a campaign to shake up the period care products industry with viable, eco-friendly alternatives. We helped Natracare expand its North American reach by conceptualizing and leading Project #BeKind, a global initiative that promotes safer period care and environmental responsibility."

"Supported by strong storytelling and compelling digital experiences, the two-year campaign centered on encouraging people to choose plastic-free and health-conscious products," said myWHY VP of Client Services Dayna Simms. "Our team's cross-channel approach and focus on meaningful engagement helped Natracare build community, awareness and measurable momentum for this mission-driven international campaign."

This year, PR Daily's Content Marketing Awards honored work across categories including brand storytelling, multimedia content, thought leadership, long- and short-form campaigns, data-driven strategies and more. Winners represent the leaders in modern content creation and execution. "We are honored to recognize the leading voices in content creation, and we look forward to their continued success," said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for PR Daily's Awards programs. "We're proud to recognize myWHY Agency's winning entry, Project #BeKind for Natracare, in the Purpose-Driven Campaign category."

About myWHY Agency

myWHY Agency is an award-winning Chicago-based, Black-owned, all-women-led global PR and integrated marketing powerhouse that works exclusively with purpose-driven brands, mission-focused organizations and transformational business leaders. Founded in 2016, the agency specializes in brand strategy, public relations, influencer marketing, social media and content marketing that generates long-term value and creates lasting impact. For more information, visit mywhyagency.com .

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com , are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held each November. Headquartered in Chicago, Ragan has team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. For more information, visit ragan.com .

