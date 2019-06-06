Days Inn® by Wyndham Debuts in New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company, has introduced its globally-recognized Days Inn by Wyndham brand to New Zealand with the opening of a new landmark hotel, Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton.

The addition bolsters the Company's presence in New Zealand and in Hamilton, the region's fourth most-populous city and a key growth market. Since April 1, 2018, Wyndham has opened 34 total hotels in the South East Asia and Pacific Rim region, three of which carry the Days Inn flag. Globally, the brand has more than 1,700 hotels across 25 countries.

A modern hotel set in a historic 19th-century building on the corner of Hamilton's Collingwood and Victoria streets, the Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton is owned by the Giarn Family Trust and is currently undergoing significant refurbishments to feature a new lobby bar, restaurant and reception area.

"Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the world's most recognizable hotel brands bringing warm, inviting and reliable hospitality to everyday travellers across the globe," said Joon Aun Ooi, president and managing director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, South East Asia and Pacific Rim. "Welcoming Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton to this important North Island city, an area where the brand will compete up within the midscale hotel segment, marks a major milestone in our global expansion strategy.

He added, "Hamilton is an established destination for business, but there's a limited supply of world-class hotel brands in the Central Business District to support the city's commercial expansion and theatre development. The Giarn Family Trust is an excellent partner and we look forward to elevating Hamilton's lodging offerings with this latest addition."

Formerly known as the Sudima Hamilton Hotel, a building dating back to 1876, the now Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Hamilton offers 69 guest rooms and suites featuring a full range of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, self-controlled air conditioning and heating, flat screen televisions, and environmentally-friendly bathroom amenities. In addition, the studios and two-bedroom suites are fitted with furnished balconies, allowing guests to soak up the sights and sounds of bustling Victoria Street. The hotel also features private meeting facilities, a lounge, guest laundry facilities and onsite parking.

With its prime downtown location, guests are steps from the Waikato Museum and SKYCITY Hamilton, while Claudelands Park and the city's conference centre are within a short driving distance. Visitors can also enjoy scenic strolls through the Hamilton Gardens, catch a cricket match at Seddon Park, watch rugby at FMG Stadium Waikato, take in a show at The Meteor Theatre or visit the animals at Hamilton Zoo.

Days Inn by Wyndham is helping guests seize the days, wherever their travels take them. In addition to the Days Inn by Wyndham name, the brand also franchises under the names Days Hotel by Wyndham and Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, among others. Across New Zealand, Wyndham now operates a total of ten hotels and resorts in several key destinations, including Auckland, Queenstown, Wanaka, Christchurch, Rotorua and Taipa. Days Inn by Wyndham becomes the company's third distinct brand in the country, following Ramada® by Wyndham and Wyndham Garden®.

Days Inn by Wyndham hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveller, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Days Inn by Wyndham

With more than 1,700 locations across 25 countries, Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest, most well-recognized hotel brands in the world. Welcoming guests with a warm smile and a clean, inviting room, most locations offer fast, free Wi-Fi; an energizing continental breakfast; swimming pool or fitness centre; and more. Whether it's small town or downtown, a trip with family or a getaway with friends, count on Days Inn by Wyndham for a great stay paired with a little extra sunshine along the way. Seize the days and book your next stay at www.daysinn.com. You can also like and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

