Trademark Collection by Wyndham Marks Milestone, Surpasses 100 U.S. Hotels

The achievement highlights a rapid rise for the highly-sought-after soft-brand, which, as the fastest growing in the U.S., has doubled the size of its domestic portfolio in the last five years as independents increasingly turn to Wyndham to help pair their hotels' unique character and individuality with the reach and revenue driving power of a global hospitality leader. That demand has also helped the brand grow to nearly 350 hotels globally with more than 100 additional hotels in the pipeline.

"Independent hotel owners don't want to trade their identity for scale—and with Trademark Collection by Wyndham, they don't have to. The brand gives them the freedom to keep what makes their hotels special while tapping into the power of Wyndham. Crossing 100 hotels in the U.S. is a major moment and just the latest proof point that more independent owners are choosing Trademark Collection to help them compete and grow on their terms."

– Leo Danese, Vice President of Lifestyle Brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Distinctive Hotels Driving U.S. Growth

Since launching in 2017, the U.S. portfolio of Trademark Collection hotels has expanded to reflect growing consumer demand for distinctive stays in destination-driven markets, from gaming resorts and iconic leisure destinations to design-forward urban hotels. Among some of the brand's notable properties:

The Galt House Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — The flagship of the Trademark Collection brand and one of the largest independent hotels in the country, the iconic riverfront property in Louisville spans more than 1,300 rooms and has long served as a centerpiece of the city's hospitality scene.



The flagship of the Trademark Collection brand and one of the largest independent hotels in the country, the iconic riverfront property in Louisville spans more than 1,300 rooms and has long served as a centerpiece of the city's hospitality scene. The Orbit Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Set within a converted NASA facility near Cleveland, the hotel blends mid-century design with space-age inspiration, offering guests a stay that nods to the region's aerospace heritage while reflecting Trademark Collection's focus on properties with distinctive character and stories rooted in place.



Set within a converted NASA facility near Cleveland, the hotel blends mid-century design with space-age inspiration, offering guests a stay that nods to the region's aerospace heritage while reflecting Trademark Collection's focus on properties with distinctive character and stories rooted in place. MB Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Located in Miami Beach, this boutique oceanfront hotel blends Art Deco heritage with contemporary design. Steps from the sand and the neighborhood's vibrant dining and cultural scene, guests enjoy a relaxed coastal stay that captures the character of one of the city's most storied districts.



— Located in Miami Beach, this boutique oceanfront hotel blends Art Deco heritage with contemporary design. Steps from the sand and the neighborhood's vibrant dining and cultural scene, guests enjoy a relaxed coastal stay that captures the character of one of the city's most storied districts. Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Overlooking Hilo Bay with sweeping views of Mauna Kea, the hotel places guests within easy reach of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the island's lush eastern coastline, reinforcing the brand's growing portfolio across the aloha state.



Overlooking Hilo Bay with sweeping views of Mauna Kea, the hotel places guests within easy reach of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the island's lush eastern coastline, reinforcing the brand's growing portfolio across the aloha state. The Beekman Tower, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Located on Manhattan's East Side in the historic Turtle Bay neighborhood, the hotel offers spacious apartment-style accommodations with kitchenettes and a rooftop lounge featuring sweeping views of the East River and United Nations headquarters.

"Trademark Collection gives hotels like ours the ability to stay independent while tapping into the scale and expertise of Wyndham. With the support of Wyndham's global platform—from revenue management and technology to distribution and loyalty—we've been able to strengthen performance while continuing to deliver the distinctive boutique experience our guests expect."

- Manolis Macropulos, Owner, MB Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

A Growing Global Footprint

Outside the U.S., Trademark Collection continues to expand across key international destinations, with a portfolio spanning Caribbean beachfront resorts and European landmark hotels to design-forward city-center stays across Asia-Pacific. Among some of the brand's notable properties:

Hotel Traveltine Downtown Singapore, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Located in Singapore's Kampong Glam district, the hotel features modern guestrooms and a rooftop pool overlooking the city skyline, with easy access to heritage neighborhoods, shopping and major business hubs.



— Located in Singapore's Kampong Glam district, the hotel features modern guestrooms and a rooftop pool overlooking the city skyline, with easy access to heritage neighborhoods, shopping and major business hubs. The Proud Karon Beach Phuket, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Set just a short walk from Karon Beach in Phuket, the contemporary resort-style hotel offers spacious rooms with private balconies, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and on-site dining, providing easy access to local markets, restaurants and the island's popular beach attractions.



— Set just a short walk from Karon Beach in Phuket, the contemporary resort-style hotel offers spacious rooms with private balconies, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and on-site dining, providing easy access to local markets, restaurants and the island's popular beach attractions. Fontinha Porto, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Nestled in the heart of Porto and built on the site of a former quarry, the contemporary boutique hotel features stylish guestrooms, a Mediterranean restaurant and a garden terrace, all within walking distance of Santa Catarina Street shopping, Clérigos Tower and the historic Ribeira district.



— Nestled in the heart of Porto and built on the site of a former quarry, the contemporary boutique hotel features stylish guestrooms, a Mediterranean restaurant and a garden terrace, all within walking distance of Santa Catarina Street shopping, Clérigos Tower and the historic Ribeira district. Hotel MX condesa CDMX, Trademark Collection by Wyndham — Located in Mexico City's stylish Condesa neighborhood, the hotel offers modern accommodations steps from leafy parks, Art Deco architecture and some of the capital's most celebrated cafés, restaurants and galleries, with convenient access to Roma Norte and Chapultepec Park.



— Located in Mexico City's stylish Condesa neighborhood, the hotel offers modern accommodations steps from leafy parks, Art Deco architecture and some of the capital's most celebrated cafés, restaurants and galleries, with convenient access to Roma Norte and Chapultepec Park. Grand Decameron Complex Bucerias, a Trademark All-Inclusive Resort — Set along the sandy shores of Bucerías in Riviera Nayarit, the expansive all-inclusive beachfront resort is composed of three colonial-style hotels and features multiple pools, over a dozen restaurants and bars, sports facilities and daily entertainment.

Powered by the Wyndham Advantage

Hotels joining Trademark Collection by Wyndham gain access to the Wyndham Advantage—a powerful combination of global distribution, world-class marketing and advanced technology designed to help owners compete and grow. Since 2018, Wyndham has invested more than $425 million in technology, strengthening its digital infrastructure, distribution capabilities and revenue management tools for franchisees. Owners also benefit from Wyndham Rewards®, the company's award-winning loyalty program with nearly 122 million enrolled members worldwide, creating new opportunities to capture demand from millions of loyal travelers worldwide.

For more information on Trademark Collection by Wyndham, including franchising opportunities, visit WyndhamDevelopment.com.

Additional photos are available here.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Character. Charm. Individuality. These are the attributes of Trademark Collection by Wyndham. From landmark hotels in Europe, Asia, The Americas and the Caribbean, to the brand's flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Trademark hoteliers are passionate about delivering distinct, one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Book your next stay at WyndhamHotels.com/Trademark, and follow Trademark Collection on Facebook and Instagram. For development opportunities, visit WyndhamDevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with over 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 122 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit WyndhamHotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts