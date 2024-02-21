Days Inn Will Pay You and Your BFF to Capture the Solar Eclipse from 10,000 Feet

World's sunniest hotel brand offers two Solar Sun-terns a shared $10,000 payday

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars have aligned for thrill-seekers and solar eclipse enthusiasts. Days Inn® by Wyndham, the iconic economy hotel brand known for making days brighter, is seeking two adventurous BFFs to take on 2024's hottest gig: the Solar Sun-ternship. One 'sun and moon' duo will embark on an unforgettable journey to witness the 2024 total solar eclipse from a private helicopter experience, giving an unparalleled vantage point of the path of totality. The twist? Capture their experience with photo and video content to share with Days Inn guests on social media. Best of all, the coveted job comes with a $5,000 payday for each Sun-tern.

"Since 2018, our Sun-ternship program has helped travel-obsessed photographers Seize the Days® with once-in-a-lifetime travel opportunities. This year, we're elevating the job to new heights, giving not just one but two Sun-terns a front-row seat to capture and share the magic of the eclipse."

- John Henderson, President, Days Inn by Wyndham

The Sun, Moon, and Days Inn

Winding its way across 200-miles, traversing five North American time zones like a celestial ribbon, the path of totality – the area where the solar eclipse is most visible – crosses through major cities like San Antonio, Little Rock, Cleveland, and Montreal. A rare celestial spectacle, the April 8 event is a once in a generation occurrence, with the next total eclipse not anticipated until 2044.

While only two lucky individuals will claim the role of Sun-terns, between one and four million Americans are estimated to travel for the Eclipse. Thankfully, Days Inn and its sister-brands across the Wyndham family offer a combined 1,200+ hotels with unrivaled viewing spots across North America—meaning anyone who wants a chance to witness the cosmic marvel, has the chance to do so. A list of top viewing locations is available at www.wyndhamhotels.com/eclipse.





How to Get the Gig

Days Inn invites all photo-obsessed BFFs to apply for the role. In addition to scoring $5,000 each for their work, the Sun-terns will receive a professional photography class, hotel accommodation, travel stipend, Wyndham Rewards® Diamond membership and of course, plenty of Days Inn swag.

Responsibilities:

Travel to San Antonio, Texas , April 7-9, 2024 .

, . Document their experience with photo and video content for Days Inn social channels.

Inspire others by sharing your experiences on your social media channels.

Qualifications:

A social-media savvy duo—18 years or older—with a passion for photography and social media.

U.S. and Canadian ( Quebec excluded) residents with a valid passport and/or federal or state-issued ID.

excluded) residents with a valid passport and/or federal or state-issued ID. Both applicants must reside in the same country.

Comfortable working at heights.

The Perks:

$5,000 per Sun-tern cash payday.

per Sun-tern cash payday. A rare opportunity to watch the total solar eclipse on April 8 from a helicopter.

from a helicopter. Paid single hotel room for two guests.

Photography course from a nature and landscape photography expert.

Travel stipend for airfare, ground transportation and/or meals.

Wyndham Rewards ® Diamond level membership.

Diamond level membership. A suitcase full of Days Inn swag to share.

A glowing recommendation from a Days Inn by Wyndham executive upon successful completion of the internship.

How to Apply:

Visit www.daysinn.com/suntern by March 5, 2024 to submit:

The full names of both individuals in the pair. Both places of residency in the U.S. or Canada (excluding Quebec ). Email address for both individuals in the pair. Social media profiles of both participants. One (1) original sun-filled photo of a sunrise, sunset or landscape. One (1) photo of your duo; the two candidates entering the contest. One (1) 250-word maximum essay describing a) your relationship (couples, partner, friends, family, etc.) and b) why you are the ideal candidates for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Preferred but not required: Any relevant links to photography gallery showcasing previous work.

Days Inn will evaluate applicants' photography and storytelling skills before selecting the winning pair. Entries must come in the form of one (1) application per pair. For more information and official contest rules visit www.daysinn.com/suntern.

