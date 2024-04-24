WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Company Raises Full-Year 2024 EPS Outlook

Grows Development Pipeline by 8% and System Size by 4%

Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $400 Million

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Highlights include:

Global RevPAR grew 1% in constant currency and ancillary revenues grew 8% compared to first quarter 2023.

System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year.

Opened over 13,000 rooms, representing a year-over-year increase of 27%.

Awarded 171 development contracts, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Development pipeline grew 1% sequentially and 8% year-over-year to a record 243,000 rooms.

Entered upscale extended stay segment through a strategic relationship with WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $76 million and adjusted free cash flow of $102 million .

Returned $89 million to shareholders through $57 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.38 per share.

"We're thrilled to announce another strong quarter of progress in our executions, openings, franchisee retention and net room growth around the world," said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Increased interest from hotel owners in our brands has propelled our development pipeline to a record 243,000 rooms, marking an impressive 8% increase. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation capabilities provide significant opportunity to continue to enhance returns to our shareholders over both the short and long-term, as evidenced by our Board of Directors' approval of a $400 million increase in our share repurchase authorization."

System Size and Development





Rooms



March 31,

2024

March 31,

2023

YOY

Change (bps) United States

499,100

494,400

100 International

377,200

350,400

760 Global

876,300

844,800

370

The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 8% internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 3% and 13%, respectively. The Company remains solidly on track to achieve its net room growth outlook of 3 to 4% for the full year 2024, including an increase in its retention rate compared to 2023.

On March 31, 2024, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of nearly 2,000 hotels and approximately 243,000 rooms, representing another record-high level and an 8% year-over-year increase. Key highlights include:

15 th consecutive quarter of sequential pipeline growth

consecutive quarter of sequential pipeline growth 5% growth in the U.S. and 9% internationally

Approximately 69% of the pipeline is in the midscale and above segments, which grew 4% year-over-year

Approximately 58% of the pipeline is international

Approximately 79% of the pipeline is new construction, of which approximately 35% has broken ground

RevPAR





First Quarter 2024

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change United States

$ 41.68

(5 %) International

29.38

14 Global

36.28

1

First quarter global RevPAR increased 1% in constant currency compared to 2023, reflecting a 5% decline in the U.S. and growth of 14% internationally.

In the U.S., the Company lapped the most difficult year-over-year comparisons during the first quarter, resulting in a decline of 440 basis points in occupancy and 50 basis points in ADR. Notably, the Company saw improving trends in March with RevPAR improving 240 basis points compared to February. This improvement marks a significant pivot toward growth, preceding the peak leisure travel season.

Internationally, the Company generated year-over-year RevPAR growth for the first quarter in all regions primarily driven by continued pricing power, with ADR up 12% and occupancy up 2%. The largest contributors to first quarter growth were our Latin America and EMEA regions.

First Quarter Operating Results

Fee-related and other revenues were $304 million compared to $308 million in first quarter 2023, reflecting a decline of $5 million in royalty and franchise fees, partially offset by an 8% increase in ancillary revenue streams. The decline in royalties and franchise fees was primarily driven by the decline in U.S. RevPAR and the lapping of our highest quarter of other franchise fees, partially offset by global net room growth and higher international RevPAR.

compared to in first quarter 2023, reflecting a decline of in royalty and franchise fees, partially offset by an 8% increase in ancillary revenue streams. The decline in royalties and franchise fees was primarily driven by the decline in U.S. RevPAR and the lapping of our highest quarter of other franchise fees, partially offset by global net room growth and higher international RevPAR. The Company generated net income of $16 million compared to $67 million in first quarter 2023. The decrease primarily reflects transaction-related expenses resulting from the unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt by Choice Hotels, an impairment charge primarily related to development advance notes and higher interest expense.

compared to in first quarter 2023. The decrease primarily reflects transaction-related expenses resulting from the unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt by Choice Hotels, an impairment charge primarily related to development advance notes and higher interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $141 million compared to $147 million in first quarter 2023. This decrease included a $10 million unfavorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 3% primarily reflecting favorable timing of expenses to better match revenue seasonality.

compared to in first quarter 2023. This decrease included a unfavorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 3% primarily reflecting favorable timing of expenses to better match revenue seasonality. Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 compared to $0.77 in first quarter 2023. This decrease reflects lower net income, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.

compared to in first quarter 2023. This decrease reflects lower net income, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.78 compared to $0.86 in first quarter 2023. This decrease included $0.09 per share related to expected marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased 1% year-over-year as comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity were largely offset by higher interest expense.

compared to in first quarter 2023. This decrease included per share related to expected marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased 1% year-over-year as comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity were largely offset by higher interest expense. During first quarter 2024, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $14 million , in line with expectations; while in first quarter 2023, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $4 million , resulting in $10 million of marketing fund variability. The Company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to equal expenses during full-year 2024.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company generated $76 million of net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow of $102 million in first quarter 2024. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $50 million and over $580 million in total liquidity.

The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.4 times at March 31, 2024, within the lower half of the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company executed $275 million of new forward starting interest rate swaps on its Term Loan B Facility, which will begin in fourth quarter 2024 and expire in 2027. The fixed rate of the new swaps is 3.4%. As a result, nearly all the Company's Term Loan B Facility now has a fixed rate through the end of 2027.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 719,000 shares of its common stock for $57 million. The Company's Board of Directors recently increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $32 million, or $0.38 per share, during first quarter 2024.

Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook as follows to reflect the impact of first quarter share repurchase activity:





Updated Outlook

Prior Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

3 - 4%

3 - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth

2 - 3%

2 - 3% Fee-related and other revenues

$1.43 - $1.46 billion

$1.43 - $1.46 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$690 - $700 million

$690 - $700 million Adjusted net income

$341 - $351 million

$341 - $351 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$4.18 - $4.30

$4.11 - $4.23 Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate

~60%

~60%





















NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate excludes all expenses and cash outlays associated with the unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt by Choice Hotels.

Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million, which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID. The Company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to equal expenses during full-year 2024 though seasonality of spend will affect the quarterly comparisons throughout the year.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Conference Call Information

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net revenues





Royalties and franchise fees $ 116

$ 121 Marketing, reservation and loyalty 117

120 Management and other fees 2

3 License and other fees 26

23 Other 43

41 Fee-related and other revenues 304

308 Cost reimbursements 1

5 Net revenues 305

313







Expenses





Marketing, reservation and loyalty 131

124 Operating 19

20 General and administrative 28

30 Cost reimbursements 1

5 Depreciation and amortization 20

19 Transaction-related 41

— Impairment 12

— Restructuring 3

— Separation-related —

2 Total expenses 255

200







Operating income 50

113 Interest expense, net 28

22







Income before income taxes 22

91 Provision for income taxes 6

24 Net income $ 16

$ 67







Earnings per share





Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.77 Diluted 0.19

0.77







Weighted average shares outstanding





Basic 81.2

86.5 Diluted 81.8

87.1

Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segment presented below represents our operating segment for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a

regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segment, we also

consider the nature of services provided by our operating segment. Management evaluates the operating results of our reportable segment based

upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segment which, when

considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess

operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation

of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2024 $ 305

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 313

$ 362

$ 402

$ 321

$ 1,397

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $ 158

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 164

$ 175

$ 215

$ 173

$ 727





















Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2024 $ —

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $ (17)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 (17)

$ (17)

$ (15)

$ (19)

$ (68)





















Total Company



















Net revenues



















2024 $ 305

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 313

$ 362

$ 402

$ 321

$ 1,397

Net income



















2024 $ 16

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 67

$ 70

$ 103

$ 50

$ 289

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $ 141

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 147

$ 158

$ 200

$ 154

$ 659





















NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income $ 16

$ 67 Depreciation and amortization 20

19 Payments of development advance notes, net (31)

(13) Working capital and other, net 71

20 Net cash provided by operating activities 76

93 Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (9)

(9) Loan advances (15)

— Net cash used in investing activities (24)

(9) Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 48

— Payments of long-term debt (8)

— Dividends to shareholders (32)

(31) Repurchases of common stock (55)

(54) Other, net (20)

(10) Net cash used in financing activities (67)

(95) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

— Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16)

(11) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 66

161 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 50

$ 150

Free Cash Flow:















Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76

$ 93 Less: Property and equipment additions (9)

(9) Plus: Payments of development advance notes, net 31

13 Free cash flow 98

97 Plus: Transaction-related payments 4

— Adjusted free cash flow $ 102

$ 97

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)

















As of March 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 50

$ 66 Trade receivables, net



248

241 Property and equipment, net



83

88 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



3,096

3,104 Other current and non-current assets



587

534 Total assets



$ 4,064

$ 4,033











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Total debt



$ 2,241

$ 2,201 Other current liabilities



485

422 Deferred income tax liabilities



325

325 Other non-current liabilities



339

339 Total liabilities



3,390

3,287 Total stockholders' equity



674

746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 4,064

$ 4,033











Our outstanding debt was as follows:











Weighted Average

Interest Rate (a)

As of March 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 $750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) 7.2 %

$ 208

$ 160 $400 million term loan A (due April 2027) 7.2 %

379

384 $1.1 billion term loan B (due May 2030) 4.1 %

1,121

1,123 $500 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 4.4 %

495

495 Finance leases 4.5 %

38

39 Total debt 5.0 %

2,241

2,201 Cash and cash equivalents



50

66 Net debt



$ 2,191

$ 2,135 Net debt leverage ratio



3.4x

3.2x





















(a) Represents weighted average interest rates for the first quarter 2024, including the effects of hedging.

Our outstanding debt as of March 31, 2024 matures as follows:



Amount Within 1 year $ 37 Between 1 and 2 years 48 Between 2 and 3 years 48 Between 3 and 4 years 526 Between 4 and 5 years 515 Thereafter 1,067 Total $ 2,241

Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 497,600

493,800

3,800

1 %



International 374,200

348,700

25,500

7



Global 871,800

842,500

29,300

3























Additions

















United States 7,000

6,100

900

15



International 6,100

4,200

1,900

45



Global 13,100

10,300

2,800

27























Deletions

















United States (5,500)

(5,500)

—

—



International (3,100)

(2,500)

(600)

(24)



Global (8,600)

(8,000)

(600)

(8)























Ending Room Count (March 31)

















United States 499,100

494,400

4,700

1



International 377,200

350,400

26,800

8



Global 876,300

844,800

31,500

4 %

























As of March 31,

FY 2023

Royalty

Contribution

2024

2023

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 229,700

233,600

(3,900)

(2 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 248,600

241,700

6,900

3



Upscale and Above 20,800

19,100

1,700

9



Total United States 499,100

494,400

4,700

1 %

80 %



















International

















Greater China 172,300

162,100

10,200

6 %

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 35,300

30,500

4,800

16

2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 89,000

79,800

9,200

12

7 Canada 39,800

39,500

300

1

5 Latin America 40,800

38,500

2,300

6

3 Total International 377,200

350,400

26,800

8 %

20



















Global 876,300

844,800

31,500

4 %

100 %

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2024

Constant Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 32.95

(8 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 47.53

(4)



Upscale and Above 87.59

1



Total United States $ 41.68

(5 %)















International









Greater China $ 14.84

10 %



Rest of Asia Pacific 31.57

5



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 42.32

10



Canada 41.39

1



Latin America 52.48

41



Total International $ 29.38

14 %















Global $ 36.28

1 %

















Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023

% Change (b) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.5 %

3 bps International 2.4 %

2.3 %

11 bps Global 3.8 %

3.9 %

(4 bps)





















(a) International and global exclude the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 6

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS







First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2024

$ 36.28

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023

$ 37.20

$ 46.47

$ 49.71

$ 38.90

$ 43.10

U.S. RevPAR





















2024

$ 41.68

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023

$ 43.84

$ 55.26

$ 58.46

$ 44.06

$ 50.42

International RevPAR

















2024

$ 29.38

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023

$ 27.99

$ 34.44

$ 38.05

$ 32.12

$ 33.21

Global Rooms



















2024

876,300

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023

844,800

851,500

858,000

871,800

871,800

U.S. Rooms





















2024

499,100

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023

494,400

495,100

495,700

497,600

497,600

International Rooms

















2024

377,200

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023

350,400

356,400

362,300

374,200

374,200

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of

particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about

us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating

performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested

parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist

our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods,

by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also

internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or

making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation

tables should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance

with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.



















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2024

















Net income $ 16















Provision for income taxes 6















Depreciation and amortization 20















Interest expense, net 28















Stock-based compensation 10















Development advance notes amortization 5















Transaction-related (a) 41















Impairment (b) 12















Restructuring costs (c) 3















Adjusted EBITDA $ 141



































2023

















Net income $ 67

$ 70

$ 103

$ 50

$ 289 Provision for income taxes 24

26

33

25

109 Depreciation and amortization 19

19

19

20

76 Interest expense, net 22

24

27

29

102 Early extinguishment of debt (d) —

3

—

—

3 Stock-based compensation 9

9

10

11

39 Development advance notes amortization 3

4

4

5

15 Transaction-related (a) —

4

1

5

11 Separation-related (e) 2

(2)

—

—

1 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f) 1

1

3

9

14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147

$ 158

$ 200

$ 154

$ 659





















NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Represents costs related to corporate transactions, including Choice Hotels' unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt. (b) Primarily represents an impairment of development advance notes as a result of the Company's evaluation of the recoverability of their carrying value. (c) Represents charges associated with the Company's 2024 restructuring plan consisting primarily of employee related costs. (d) Relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's refinancing of its term loan B. (e) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (f) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)







Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Diluted EPS $ 0.19

$ 0.77







Net income $ 16

$ 67







Adjustments:





Transaction-related 41

— Impairment 12

— Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 7

7 Restructuring costs 3

— Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries —

1 Separation-related —

2 Total adjustments before tax 63

10 Income tax provision (b) 15

2 Total adjustments after tax 48

8 Adjusted net income $ 64

$ 75 Adjustments - EPS impact 0.59

0.09 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.78

$ 0.86







Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 81.8

87.1





















(a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (b) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2024 OUTLOOK As of April 24, 2024 (In millions, except per share data)







2024 Outlook (a) Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,430 – 1,460 Adjusted EBITDA

690 – 700 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

46 – 48 Development advance notes amortization expense

23 – 25 Stock-based compensation expense

43 – 45 Interest expense, net

118 – 120 Adjusted income before income taxes

454 – 468 Income tax expense (c)

114 – 117 Adjusted net income $ 341 – 351





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.18 – 4.30





Diluted shares (d)

81.6





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $90





Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate

~60%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR

2% – 3% Number of rooms

3% – 4%





















NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate excludes all expenses and cash outlays associated with unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt by Choice Hotels. (a) Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million (before taxes), which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $27 million. (c) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. (d) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after March 31, 2024.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income and diluted earnings per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Comparable Basis: Represents a comparison eliminating the year-over-year variability of the Company's marketing funds.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: Reflects net cash provided by operating activities excluding development advances, less capital expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to it and investors. This measure helps the Company and investors evaluate its ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, free cash flow reflects the Company's ability to grow its business through investments and acquisitions, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases or even to delever. Free cash flow is not a representation of how the Company will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Represents free cash flow excluding payments for transaction-related, restructuring-related and separation-related items.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate: Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is converted to adjusted free cash flow and provides insights into how efficiently the Company is able to turn profits into cash available for use, such as for investments (including development advance notes), debt reduction, dividends or share repurchases.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which the Company receives a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on the Company's franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

