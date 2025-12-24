Victor Ciardelli and the Rate App "Spin to Win" the 2025 Rate Bowl Fan Experience

New Rate App Spin-to-Win Sweepstakes and Onsite Tailgate Activation Engage Nationwide and In-Stadium Rate Bowl Fans



PHOENIX, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading fintech company and title sponsor of the Rate Bowl, is expanding its footprint across broadcast, digital, and in-stadium fan engagement while introducing a new Rate App Spin-to-Win Sweepstakes experience designed to connect the excitement of college football with the full capabilities of the Rate App.

National In-App Fan Experience: Rate App Spin-to-Win Sweepstakes

To extend Rate Bowl excitement to fans nationwide, Rate is launching a new Spin-to-Win Sweepstakes inside the Rate App. Users can download the app, enter through the Spin-to-Win module on the home screen, and spin a digital wheel for a chance to instantly win football-themed merchandise, a $2,500 cash prize, or an entry into the $10,000 grand prize drawing.

The promotion highlights Rate's ability to energize fans and enhance the engagement, fun, and fandom of the Rate App.

Onsite Tailgate Experience at Chase Field

Fans attending the Rate Bowl in person can visit Rate's pre-game tailgate activation, a football-themed destination designed to welcome fans ahead of kickoff. The activation will feature opportunities to win Rate Bowl merchandise and will promote Rate's digital tools, including the Spin-to-Win Sweepstakes.

New Rate Ads Spotlight the Rate App and $10K Sweepstakes.

Throughout the Rate Bowl broadcast, Rate will debut four new commercials on ESPN. Each ad showcases the Rate App's vision to enhance its members' financial and personal well-being while also promoting the $10,000 Spin-to-Win grand prize. The campaign reinforces Rate's focus on leveraging technology, educational content, and AI to serve and optimize the customer experience.

Rate Bowl as a Platform for Growing Fan Engagement

The Rate Bowl brings together top Division I college football programs in a nationally visible environment, providing Rate with broad in-stadium brand exposure, digital visibility, and live broadcast integration across ESPN. Rate will have a presence across field signage, video boards, on-site elements, merchandise, social media, and trophy moments, further strengthening the connection between the Rate brand and the culture of college athletics.

"Our goal is to give our Rate App members what they want, when they want it, and provide something of real value. College football brings millions of fans together, and the Rate App lets us extend that energy into a fun and valuable experience," said Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli. "The Rate Bowl is another opportunity to show how the Rate App can improve your financial and personal well-being."

Within the Rate App, users can:

Access more than 1,300 subscription-free and ad-free videos across financial and personal wellness topics created by 60+ instructors and experts

Explore new content added weekly, from financial guidance to guided meditations, fitness classes, nutrition tips, and mindset workshops

Benefit from partnerships with wellness and home brands to support holistic balance at no extra cost

Access AI-powered loan tools that simplify applications, enable near-instant loan approvals, and eliminate surprises

Connect directly with trusted loan officers who provide clarity, confidence, and support throughout the process

The 2025 Rate Bowl will take place on Friday, December 26, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

For more information or to download the Rate App, visit rate.com/app .

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has more than 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented its position as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering competitive rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service.

Recent honors and awards include: Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; and Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

