Dayton Pathways Collaborative Launches Quarterly Bankers Roundtable Series Designed to Connect Small Business with Sources of Capital

Launched in August, the quarterly "Bankers Roundtable" series offers small business owners and entrepreneurs access to a strategic network of lending experts and resources to help build their businesses and create new jobs. The roundtable events are hosted by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce's Minority Business Partnership in collaboration with the other members of the Pathways Collaborative (the Minority Business Assistance Center, Wesley Community Center and Miami Valley Community Action Partnership) and include bankers and lending professionals from a number of local financial institutions, including KeyBank.

"The Bankers Roundtable creates a common ground where regional competitors in the banking and lending space transform into collaborators to connect with small business owners seeking capital and remove some of the barriers that exist for minority and women-owned businesses," said Belinda Stenson, Director for the Minority Business Partnership.

The Pathways Collaborative does targeted outreach to women, people of color and rural business owners to invite them to the roundtable events. The collaborative meets with all attending companies prior to the events and also makes referrals to banking partners for clients that have expressed a need to secure capital.

"We have had very positive feedback from both the lenders and presenting companies," added Stenson. "In fact, participating companies are averaging 3 to 5 follow-up contacts from the Bankers Roundtable members after taking part in these roundtables."

The Dayton Pathways Collaborative is one of a number of business and workforce development initiatives funded through the KeyBank Business Boost & Build Program powered by Jumpstart. The Business Boost & Build's mission is to stimulate economic growth by partnering with local organizations to provide high-impact technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small business owners in urban neighborhoods that have struggled to access these services in the past. The program is powered by nonprofit venture development organization JumpStart Inc. and funded via an historic grant from KeyBank Foundation.

"The organizations that make up the Pathways Collaborative are such critical members of the Dayton business community," said KeyBank Commercial Sales Leader Jeff Bardonaro. "KeyBank is proud to support this collaboration and take part in the Bankers Roundtable, which provides valuable resources to the many small businesses that bring economic vitality to our community."

Small business owners, entrepreneurs and local lenders who are interested in learning more about the services provided by the Pathways Collaborative which includes the Bankers Roundtable, should contact the Minority Business Partnership: https://daytonchamber.org/services/chamber-programs/minority-business-partnership/

About JumpStart Inc.

JumpStart is a nationally recognized investing, entrepreneurial support and economic development organization dedicated to unlocking the full potential of diverse and ambitious entrepreneurs to economically transform entire communities. For more information, visit www.jumpstartinc.org and follow @JumpStartInc on Twitter.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $146.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, vis. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyBank Foundation

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities – neighbors, education, and workforce – and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

About the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce brings together more than 2,200 businesses and organizations in a 9-county area surrounding Dayton, Ohio. The Chamber strives to improve the region's business climate and overall standard of living through public policy advocacy, economic development initiatives and providing networking and training opportunities for its members. Nationally awarded with "5-Star Accreditation" from the United States Chamber of Commerce, the Dayton Chamber is widely recognized for its innovative programs and outstanding contribution to positive change in the region. Information about the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is available at www.daytonchamber.org or 937-226-1444.

SOURCE JumpStart Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jumpstartinc.org

