Daytona Beach Area CVB's Inaugural Harley Dream Giveaway Begins

Charity Sweepstakes to Give Away Two Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and Trailer to Benefit New Beginning Children's Homes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, promoter of the Southeast's best motorcycle rally Biketoberfest®, has partnered with Dream Giveaway®, a prominent national organizer of charitable programs, to put together the ultimate prize package for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST, left, and a 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S, are part of the inaugural Harley Dream Giveaway offered by the Daytona Beach Area CVB, promoter of the Biketoberfest® motorcycle rally, and Dream Giveaway. (Photo credit: Provided by Daytona Beach Area CVB.)

The inaugural Harley Dream Giveaway, brought to you by Biketoberfest®, will begin on Oct. 1, 2023, and run through Sept. 3, 2024. Participants may purchase tickets to win two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST and a 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S, both of which are being provided at cost from Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson. In addition, the prize package will also include a brand-new custom double trailer provided by The Ultimate Trailers and a trip to next year's Biketoberfest® with accommodations at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

You can enter to win the Harley Dream Giveaway with as little as a $3 tax-deductible donation to Dream Giveaway's charities. Additional multi-ticket packages are available at graduated pricing levels. Tickets will be available for purchase onsite at Biketoberfest® and through multiple platforms including:

Biketoberfest.org

Biketoberfest ® mobile app

mobile app Biketoberfest ® social media channels

social media channels DreamGiveaway.com

The proceeds from the Harley Dream Giveaway will benefit New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), which is a 501(c) (3) organization providing safe housing, care and education to foster children and youths in need. Through the Dream Giveaways grants are also provided to support a variety of other charities including Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Victory Junction, Fire Department Coffee Foundation and National Guard Educational Foundation, to name a few.

The winner will be contacted directly and announced on Biketoberfest.org as well as Dreamgiveaway.com. A VIP event awarding the motorcycles and trailer will take place at next year's Biketoberfest®, which is scheduled for Oct. 17-20, 2024.

"We're proud to partner with Dream Giveaway on this special opportunity that will award two Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a trailer to one lucky winner, but also benefit worthy charities that can continue their missions of helping others," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area CVB. "The Harley Dream Giveaway will also bring a year-round presence to Biketoberfest®, one of the top fall motorcycle rallies that attracts visitors to Volusia County."

About Biketoberfest®

The Daytona Beach area welcomes motorcycle enthusiasts for the 31st annual Biketoberfest® rally on October 19-22. The Southeast's best motorcycle rally, Biketoberfest® is a four-day event that attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and The Loop in Ormond Beach. More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

For the 11th straight year, GEICO will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest®. Other official sponsors of Biketoberfest® include Rue & Ziffra, Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson, Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, Dream Giveaway, Blue Collar Bear Beard Oil and Southern Stone Communications.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all of Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous, white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach

About Dream Giveaway®

Since 2007, the Dream Giveaway® brand has been licensed by a variety of 501 (c)(3) charitable organizations for the purpose of conducting sponsored fundraising promotions. Since that time, Dream Giveaway has delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to sponsor charities and grant recipients. These funds have helped provide important assistance to veterans, hospitalized children, cancer victims, the homeless, victims of natural disasters, and other worthwhile causes. A donation to win a Dream Giveaway® to New Beginning Children's Homes, 501 (c)(3) charitable organization (Federal ID# 27-5011514) is 100% tax deductible to the full extent of the law. Also, as a result of these giveaways, unrestricted grants will be awarded to 4KIDS, MADD, Honor Flight, Smile Network International, National Guard Education Foundation, Victory Junction, FDC Foundation and Bright Pink. For more information on Dream Giveaway, visit https://www.dreamgiveaway.com/.

