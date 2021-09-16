Daz 3D Brings Free Software Suite to macOS Big Sur

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D digital art, is pleased to announce the release of a new major update for Daz Studio, the free 3D software suite. The update adds compatibility with macOS Big Sur alongside further enhancements for both Mac.

Daz Studio is a free 3D software suite that allows beginners and professionals alike to create photorealistic 3D content that can go anywhere. The latest software update for Daz Studio 4 broadens Mac compatibility to include macOS Big Sur and all previously supported Mac operating systems allowing 3D artists to use Daz Studio on all Mac desktop platforms.

"Mac users are some of the most talented creators in the world," said Matt Wilburn, President of Daz 3D, "so our team is very excited to bring Daz Studio, along with our huge catalog of 3D content, to this community. We have a robust pipeline planned and will keep the macOS updates coming."

Daz 3D invites Mac users worldwide to join an incredible community of artists and to explore a massive content marketplace featuring tens of thousands of digital assets. The Daz Studio team will return to work on upcoming major releases that will deliver new features and further enhancements in future builds.

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D provides a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications.

Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D products. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression.

Learn more about Daz 3D and download the free software suite at https://www.daz3d.com/

