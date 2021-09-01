Daz 3D Partners with 3D.sk Bringing New 3D Models and Tools to 3D Artists

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D digital art, and creator of the free 3D platform Daz Studio announced a partnership with 3D.sk , a massive online catalog of photo references for 3D artists and game developers.

For many years Daz 3D has leveraged 3D.sk reference photos as an invaluable resource in building realistic skin textures for the creation of a number of Daz characters. The hyper-realism achievable using 3D.sk reference photos and textures is widely recognized within the 3D industry, and many notable studios including Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, CD Projekt Red and more choose their resources to enhance their own pipelines.

"We are really excited about partnering with 3D.sk. I remember back when I was first in film school learning to be a 3D artist, we all used fineart.sk for reference, which evolved into 3D.sk. They are a real OG of the space, empowering artists by providing diverse body types, ages and races for unparalleled anatomy and posing references designed specifically for artists, said Ty Duperron, COO of Daz 3D. "Our artists at Daz frequently go to 3D.sk for great detailed figure and skin references, posing, movement and more."

In an effort to reward Daz users and elevate the capabilities of Daz artists, Daz 3D will be partnering with 3D.sk to offer an exclusive discount on all 3D.sk reference photos, textures, and 3D tools. This includes high fidelity male and female reference photos, wardrobe photos, animal photos, premade face textures, 3D scans, and more.

"This is a great opportunity for 3D artists to expand their tool belt," said Richard Polak CEO of 3D.sk. "We're thrilled to begin working more closely with Daz 3D and look forward to seeing how the Daz community uses the 3D.sk library of images to enhance their 3D artwork."

In the coming weeks around this special offering, Daz Studio will be releasing original content focused on educating Daz users on how they can make the most out of the professional-grade tools available via 3D.sk. Starting today, Daz 3D customers can enjoy 15% off their first 3D.sk purchase by using the discount code DAZ&3Dsk during checkout.

About 3D.sk

3D.sk is an online catalog of reference photos for 3D artists and game studios. Despite specializing in human reference photos, they have an expansive collection of photos, premade textures, 3D scans, and more. They are a chosen source for texture creation by many renowned AAA studios.

To learn more visit 3d.sk

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D, a subsidiary of Tafi Co, is a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression.

To learn more visit www.daz3d.com

