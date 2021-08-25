Daz 3D Welcomes Invincible Production Studio Wind Sun Sky Entertainment as First Customer of New Daz 3D Enterprise Licensing Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D digital art and creator of the freemium 3D platform Daz Studio, announced an official enterprise licensing deal made with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS). Wind Sun Sky is a creative multi-platform content company that produces animation, live action, games, interactive content, and even merchandise. With a focus on bringing creator-driven content to audiences, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment has seen exceptional success this year including their adaptation of the hit Amazon Prime Original series Invincible.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wind Sun Sky as our inaugural enterprise license customer. They are a visionary company that enables creators and artists to produce incredible content for animation, television shows, and so much more," said Jessica Rizzuto, SVP of Ecommerce at Daz 3D. "We are very excited to see what their incredible artists and animators will create."

"We're always looking for the best tools to help us create multi-platform content. Daz 3D offers a flexibility and quality in everything that we do," said Catherine Winder, CEO of Wind Sun Sky. "Being part of the new enterprise licensing structure will make our workflows that much more efficient and will allow us to scale and focus more on the end product."

The new enterprise licensing structure empowers creative companies to more efficiently implement Daz 3D assets on a large scale with the assurance that they will continue to receive world-class service, simplified bulk pricing, and streamlined access to some of the best 3D assets and content available via Daz's massive catalog. Learn more about the Enterprise Licensing plans available here .

About Wind Sun Sky Entertainment

Wind Sun Sky Entertainment is a Canadian multimedia company led by former LucasFilm executive, Catherine Winder (Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics). Based in Vancouver, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) builds franchises with a focus on creator-driven content for the global marketplace, producing in all mediums including interactive, film, television (live action and animation), podcasts, mobile apps and games. Under the WSS umbrella is Skybound North, which provides a unique U.S. based partnership with Skybound Entertainment LA, one of the most innovative media studios in the industry. WSS developed and produced the smash hit Invincible, an animated 8 X 1 hr. dramatic adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book for Amazon Prime. The company also produced the first of its kind live interactive animated event series based on an adaptation of the successful Canadian mobile game My Singing Monsters (115+ million players). Other projects include the adaptation of the Snap Ships toy (Playmonster) into a universe and web series. The company is currently in production on Camp Bonkers a game, kids' variety show (YouTube and Toonavision), and an APP an Audibles podcast for its property Death By Unknown Event and Psi COPS a 26 part animated series for CORUS/Adult Swim Canada. https://windsunsky.com

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D, a subsidiary of Tafi Co, is a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression.

For over 20 years, Daz 3D has been a leader in making 3D more accessible to everyone through its free-to-use program Daz Studio. With published artists contributing their own creations to our massive marketplace, Daz manages one of the largest 3D asset libraries in the industry. With everything available from grand scenery and detailed props, to stunningly lifelike human figures, you can find everything you need to build your own custom world or enhance your team's creative workflow by using customizable, high-quality assets.

To learn more visit www.daz3d.com .

