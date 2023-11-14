Dazed Cannabis Is Leading the Cannabis Revolution with Historical Grand Opening in Union Square

News provided by

Dazed Cannabis

14 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazed Cannabis, the Black and Veteran owned legal dispensary is ushering in a new era for cannabis with their official grand opening in Union Square that featured a star-studded pink carpet party. Founded by Keshawn Warner, Rich Rainone and Chris Vianello, Dazed is leading the legal cannabis revolution as one of the first legal dispensaries to open in Manhattan.

Dazed Cannabis Toasts to the Grand Opening in Union Square
Dazed Cannabis Toasts to the Grand Opening in Union Square
Dazed Cannabis guests enjoy the grand opening in Union Square
Dazed Cannabis guests enjoy the grand opening in Union Square

"The grand opening of Dazed Union Square is truly a historical moment and I'm humbled to be at the forefront of this emerging landscape," said Keshawn Warner, Co-founder of Dazed Cannabis. "Dazed transcends a typical dispensary, it's a nostalgic experience centered on community, education, safe consumption and most importantly good vibes."

Dazed initially opened as a massively successful pop up on 4/20/23 as part of New York State's CAURD program, and is now celebrating the official grand opening of Union Square following renovations. Union Square marks the second location for Dazed, as their Holyoke, Massachusetts location has become a community mainstay since opening in August 2021. Dazed is on the precipice of a massive brand expansion, with plans for four more dispensaries within the next year throughout the Eastern Seaboard.

"Keshawn and his dedicated team at Dazed, exemplify entrepreneurship in action, shining a spotlight on the importance of social equity in the cannabis industry," said Chris Webber, of New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. "This isn't just about a dispensary; it's about leveling the playing field, creating opportunities, and building a more inclusive and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. Keshawn's journey shows why programs like this are essential."

From the Instagram worthy pink decor to curated playlists, every aspect of Dazed has been meticulously designed to invoke happiness and nostalgia. Dazed is a judgment free zone. Fostering community reminiscent of the early aughts of cannabis, one which centers on friendships, community, laughter and love.

CLICK HERE to see all the images from the Dazed Grand Opening Party.

Dazed is proud to be a regulated and licensed dispensary, you can find Dazed listed in the Dispensary Location Verification HERE. You can Dazed at Dazed.fun and on Instagram @DazedCanna.

