DAZN AND QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCE HISTORIC GLOBAL MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL

, DAZN will be the exclusive global broadcast partner of Queensberry Promotions, bringing its elite boxing events to fans worldwide for the first time. DAZN to unify premium boxing content on a single platform with Queensberry joining Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions, Misfits and others to deliver over 150 fight nights a year on DAZN.

Deal to enable the industry's most-anticipated match-ups to happen.

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queensberry Promotions ("Queensberry"), a leading boxing promotion company founded by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, has entered into a landmark multi-year media rights agreement with DAZN, the world's sport entertainment platform. This historic deal will make DAZN the exclusive home of Queensberry's elite boxing events, giving fans around the world unparalleled access to the sport's biggest match-ups.

From left to right: George Warren (Queensberry Promotions CEO), Pete Oliver (DAZN Group CEO of DAZN boxing business), and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions Founder and Chairman)

From April 2025, Queensberry's star-studded stable, which includes heavyweight champions Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma, alongside middleweight sensation Hamzah Sheeraz and leading female boxer Chantelle Cameron, will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

Harnessing DAZN's cutting-edge technology and expansive reach to amplify its events, fighters and brand on an international scale, Queensberry will cement its position as a global leader in boxing.

A watershed moment in boxing's broadcasting history, Queensberry joins Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions and Misfits on DAZN, where fans can enjoy over 150 premium fight nights every year. Unifying these promoters under a single global broadcast partner opens the doors for some of the sport's most anticipated match-ups.

George Warren, Queensberry Promotions CEO: "This is a hugely proud moment for Queensberry, as we join forces with leading platform DAZN on an exclusive basis. Queensberry has undergone an unprecedented growth period over the past 18 months, and firmly established ourselves as a leading promotional and events company. Now with DAZN in our corner, we can further accelerate our positioning on a global scale. This deal is also fantastic news for boxing fans across the world as we combine our best-in-class stable of fighters with what we consider to be the most ambitious streaming platform in sport."

Frank Warren, Queensberry Promotions Founder and Chairman: "I could not be more pleased that Queensberry is joining DAZN. This is a brilliant move for our fighters and, most importantly, for the fans. Their ambition and passion for the sport of boxing aligns perfectly with that of our own and we now look forward to putting on the biggest nights possible together."

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO: "We are thrilled to welcome Queensberry Promotions to DAZN as we continue our mission to bring the best sports entertainment to fans worldwide. Queensberry's reputation for delivering elite fighters and thrilling events aligns perfectly with DAZN's commitment to innovation and growth in the sports media space. Together, we're setting a new standard for boxing entertainment, and we couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

Pete Oliver, DAZN Group CEO of DAZN boxing business: "This deal makes DAZN the undisputed Global Home of Boxing. We offer boxing promoters something no other broadcaster is able to deliver – international reach, unmatched production and an innovative, future-proof product. With Queensberry joining our roster and a guaranteed 150 fights per year, fights fans will not need to go anywhere else from April 2025."

This partnership marks a bold step forward in boxing's digital evolution, bringing the sport into a new era of accessibility, growth, and global fan engagement. By uniting some of boxing's most iconic promotions on a single platform, DAZN is fostering a new landscape in which great fights are not only possible but can be expected by fans across the globe.

