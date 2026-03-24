Dazzle Dry Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

– Revolutionary 4-Part System Sets the Standard for High-Performing, Longlasting Nail Color –

PHOENIX, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazzle Dry®, the performance-driven nail care brand, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2026 in the beauty category, highlighting its breakthrough approach to safer, longer-lasting nail care that's reshaping the industry.

Courtesy of Dazzle Dry

Dazzle Dry is the leading non-toxic, vegan nail care system that dries in five minutes or less without UV light, dryers, or fans; delivers up to two weeks of wear for manicures and up to four weeks for pedicures; and removes with regular nail polish remover. Free from a wide range of traditionally used chemicals, including toluene, formaldehyde, TPHP, camphor, phthalates, xylene, and others, the system is designed to strengthen natural nails while providing a durable, high-gloss, chip-resistant finish. It is manufactured in the United States and formulated to resist yellowing and degradation over time.

"At Dazzle Dry, innovation is not incremental, it's foundational to everything we do," says Founder Dr. Vivian Valenty. "Being recognized by Fast Company affirms our commitment to reimagining nail care through science, safety, and performance."

At the core of Dazzle Dry's innovation is its proprietary four-step system, anchored by an advanced base coat featuring a flexible rubber polymer. This material is engineered to adapt to the natural expansion and contraction of the nail, helping prevent chipping and cracking associated with water absorption and daily wear.

Over the past two years, Dazzle Dry has expanded its internal research and development capabilities, growing its team to include nine chemists and engineers, five of whom hold Ph.D. degrees. These experts operate within modern laboratory facilities equipped for both chemical analysis and physical performance testing across liquid and dry nail care products.

The company has also accelerated its product innovation pipeline, increasing the frequency of new color launches in response to customer demand. By the end of 2025, Dazzle Dry introduced eight new collections, totaling 48 new lacquer shades, supported by detailed project planning and consistent execution.

In parallel, Dazzle Dry has made significant advancements in manufacturing precision and quality control. The company utilizes temperature-controlled mixing systems, particle size tracking, and color science technologies, including spectrometers, to ensure consistency across batches. Automated ingredient dispensing systems further enhance formulation accuracy, reinforcing product reliability at scale. All manufacturing processes are proprietary and supported by in-house raw material analysis and continuous improvement protocols.

These innovations position Dazzle Dry at the intersection of performance, safety, and wellness, three forces increasingly shaping the future of beauty. As consumer demand grows for cleaner formulations and as regulatory scrutiny intensifies globally, Dazzle Dry's approach demonstrates that high-performance nail care can be achieved without reliance on controversial ingredients or outdated technologies.

Beyond product development, Dazzle Dry's innovations contribute to broader industry progress by promoting safer environments for both consumers and salon professionals. By eliminating the need for UV lamps and reducing exposure to potentially harmful chemicals, the system supports improved conditions in professional settings while offering a more accessible, at-home alternative.

About Dazzle Dry

Dazzle Dry® is a professional nail care brand developed by VB Cosmetics, Inc., a U.S.-based cosmetics company founded by Dr. Vivian Valenty. Dazzle Dry's science-backed, four-step nail care system delivers long-lasting results while supporting nail health. Known for its innovative formulations, Dazzle Dry provides salon-quality finishes that are fast-drying, durable, and safe for natural nails. Its products are available through luxury salons, spas, and online direct to consumers at www.dazzledry.com. The system has been recognized within the beauty industry for innovation and performance. For more information, visit www.dazzledry.com.

SOURCE Dazzle Dry