Dr. Vivian Valenty Named to 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500 List in the Consumer Products Category

– Entrepreneur, Innovator and Visionary Recognized for Breakthrough in Nailcare –

PHOENIX, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vivian Valenty, Ph.D., scientist, entrepreneur, and creator of Dazzle Dry®, has been named to the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500, Inc.'s annual list recognizing the most accomplished and innovative women entrepreneurs in the United States. The prestigious list honors 500 female founders who are building impactful companies, driving industry innovation, and shaping the future of business. Inc., honorees are selected through a competitive review process that evaluates both quantitative business performance and qualitative leadership impact.

Dr. Valenty was recognized in the Consumer Products category for her groundbreaking contributions to the beauty industry and her pioneering innovation in nail care. A Ph.D. scientist and entrepreneur, she is the inventor of Dazzle Dry®, the first and only signature four-step nail care system designed to deliver long-lasting performance while supporting nail health. Developed through years of scientific research and formulation expertise, the system provides a salon-quality finish without harmful toxins, UV lights, or many of the drawbacks commonly associated with traditional manicures and pedicures.

Dazzle Dry dries in under five minutes, removes easily with any nail polish remover, and delivers exceptional durability, lasting up to two weeks on natural nails and up to four weeks on toes. The system has redefined expectations for performance-driven nail care while offering a healthier alternative to conventional salon services.

Dr. Valenty's selection to the 2026 Female Founders 500 reflects decades of innovation at the intersection of science and beauty. By applying rigorous scientific principles to product development, she created a category-defining solution that challenged long-standing industry norms and transformed the modern manicure experience.

"This is an incredible honor. To be recognized among such an accomplished group of innovators and leaders is both humbling and inspiring," said Dr. Valenty. "As a scientist, innovator, entrepreneur and mentor, I've always believed in challenging the status quo, and I did so in the beauty industry when I created Dazzle Dry. This recognition affirms not only the work I've dedicated my career to but also the dedication of my team in continuing to shape industries and communities. I am deeply honored to share this moment with my peers, my family, and the entire Dazzle Dry team."

