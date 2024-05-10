Dazzle Mom with Beef Recipes Perfect for Sunday Brunch

With Mother's Day just around the corner, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand has your family covered.

DENVER, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to impressing mom it's the thought that counts – and what better way to show how much you appreciate her than with homemade brunch. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing a few tasty recipes ahead of Sunday morning that will make mom smile, while avoiding the brunch crowds.

Beef and Veggie Frittata from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

This Beef and Veggie Frittata will give mom and the rest of your family all the feelings of sitting in your favorite brunch restaurant. Loaded with Ground Beef, red potatoes, zucchini, tomato, and fresh basil, this frittata offers fresh flavors with a hearty kick. No matter what flavors mom likes, this frittata can also be customized by adding her favorite vegetables. Between that and using ground beef, this recipe wins in the versatility category.

If mom is a fan of a nice cut of steak, this Southern Skirt Steak Benedict is one you'll want to try. A beefy twist on the classic Eggs Benedict with Choron sauce, it will have mom savoring every flavor. This protein-packed meal is great for fueling the family for a busy day out on the town, in the park, or just enjoying each other's company at home.

Another dish your mom will always remember is this Rustic Corned Beef & Potato Bake. If the presentation alone isn't enough to wow, the flavors of Corned Beef, red potatoes, parmesan and Swiss cheese will. And if you ever have corned beef for dinner and are looking for a way to put the leftovers to use, keep this recipe on hand to use all year round..

For more recipes sure to impress this Mother's Day, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

