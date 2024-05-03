Knock Dinner Out of the Park with Beef

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. announces official partnership with Little League®.

DENVER, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring means baseball and softball, and it also means the kickoff to summer grilling season. This year, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is excited to announce the perfect partnership between beef and baseball/softball as a proud partner of the Little League® World Series.

The Beef Checkoff is partnering with Little League® to keep athletes fueled with beef on the plate.

A favorite at the ballpark and at home, beef makes dinner easy. As the official sponsor of the Perfect Home Plate with Little League, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand will make mealtime even easier with delicious, balanced recipe inspiration, perfect for the busy sports family navigating a hectic schedule.

Beef at dinner time is always a home run on taste, but that's not enough when fueling a young athlete. Nutrition is key to supporting growth and development, and beef's unmatched nutrition package covers all bases with high-quality protein and 10 essential nutrients. The partnership with Little League will help busy families keep their young athletes fueled from the classroom to the practice field, and all the way through game day with nutritional information and recipes.

For more information on how to add beef to your lineup, visit our Little League webpage on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.

Media Contact:

Hailey Thayn

[email protected]

(303) 850-3392

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association