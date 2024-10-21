dbt Labs' Coalesce 2024 Unifies Data Practitioners and Data Leaders With One dbt

New Salesforce collaboration complements cross-platform, persona and cloud vision

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce 2024 – hosted by dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering – brought together more than 11,000 data enthusiasts in Las Vegas and virtually to share its vision for One dbt: a commitment to a single unified dbt experience, regardless of persona, data platform, or cloud an organization uses. Three days of engaging keynotes, interactive training, breakout sessions, and industry executive roundtables focused on realizing the business value of the analytics development lifecycle (ADLC) and the opportunities for AI.

During the event, dbt Labs announced significant product enhancements to expand dbt Cloud to become a data control plane. As a data control plane, dbt Cloud works across platforms and supports users across every stage of the ADLC—regardless of their title, technical aptitude, chosen data platform, or where they build and consume data. Data leaders from Amazon Web Services , Bilt Rewards , Fifth Third Bank , Roche , and Siemens took the stage during the event's keynotes to share stories of dbt's transformative impact on their organizations' data practices and their careers.

Product announcement highlights include:

dbt Copilot , the AI engine in dbt Cloud that helps users accelerate their analytics workflows. dbt Copilot is designed to automate tasks that previously required repetitive manual work, significantly improving productivity, data quality, and stakeholder trust.

, the AI engine in dbt Cloud that helps users accelerate their analytics workflows. dbt Copilot is designed to automate tasks that previously required repetitive manual work, significantly improving productivity, data quality, and stakeholder trust. A new visual editing experience , a low-code, drag-and-drop environment for building and exploring dbt models, designed to democratize the ADLC to more types of users and enhance collaboration.

a low-code, drag-and-drop environment for building and exploring dbt models, designed to democratize the ADLC to more types of users and enhance collaboration. Cross-platform dbt Mesh , built on the emerging standard in open table formats, Iceberg, allows dbt to act as the lingua franca for how data pipelines are defined enterprise-wide regardless of the underlying data platform. dbt Mesh's new cross-platform capabilities eliminate data silos while maintaining data governance in the increasingly complex, multi-platform environments that are dominant in enterprise settings.

, built on the emerging standard in open table formats, Iceberg, allows dbt to act as the lingua franca for how data pipelines are defined enterprise-wide regardless of the underlying data platform. dbt Mesh's new cross-platform capabilities eliminate data silos while maintaining data governance in the increasingly complex, multi-platform environments that are dominant in enterprise settings. Advanced CI , which allows users to compare code changes as part of the CI process to catch unexpected behavior before new code is merged into production. This improves organizational trust in data and helps optimize compute spend by only materializing correct models.

In addition, dbt Labs unveiled a new collaboration with Salesforce to unite Salesforce Data Cloud AI, automation and analytics solutions with dbt Cloud. According to Ali Tore, Senior Vice President of Advanced Analytics at Salesforce, the relationship is "... helping organizations make faster, more informed and trusted decisions by providing an integrated, end-to-end solution for data transformation, metrics management, and analytics—unlocking the full potential of their data to drive impactful outcomes." Leaders from Salesforce and Tableau reinforced the potential of these new integrations to provide a streamlined, trustworthy, end-to-end data experience for users.

The dbt Labs Partner Program also made headlines during Coalesce, with the announcement of seasoned channel leader Shawn Toldo as Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem. Toldo is joining dbt Labs on the heels of momentous program growth, as dbt Labs has tripled the number of implementation partners and doubled its technology partners since the Technology Partner Program's official launch in 2022. At the event's Partner Summit, dbt Labs honored nine partner organizations for their exceptional collaboration, go-to-market strategy, technical expertise, and deep commitment to customer success.

Winners of the 2024 Partner Awards are:

phData , Global Services Partner of the Year;

, Global Services Partner of the Year; Aimpoint Digital , Innovation Partner of the Year – Americas;

, Innovation Partner of the Year – Americas; Spaulding Ridge , Customer Impact Partner of the Year – Americas;

, Customer Impact Partner of the Year – Americas; Indicium , Emerging Partner of the Year – Americas;

, Emerging Partner of the Year – Americas; Xebia , Services Partner of the Year – EMEA;

, Services Partner of the Year – EMEA; Devoteam , Emerging Partner of the Year – EMEA;

, Emerging Partner of the Year – EMEA; Deloitte , Services Partner of the Year – ANZ;

, Services Partner of the Year – ANZ; Ippon Technologies , Emerging Partner of the Year – ANZ; and

, Emerging Partner of the Year – ANZ; and Classmethod , Services Partner of the Year – Asia / Japan .

dbt Labs celebrated dbt Community members during Coalesce, presenting eight awards to honor their unique contributions to the dbt ecosystem. dbt users also weighed in on how dbt has transformed their careers and lives, leading to more than 200 handwritten responses pinned to the dbt Labs booth wall, inside the event's Discovery Hall.

"Coalesce is the manifestation of One dbt. It creates space to bring together the diverse types of people, conversations, and innovations that make dbt a unifier," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO at dbt Labs. "The thousands of people who attended in person and online are all part of it – one community, one movement, all aligned around the idea that analytics can be done better. I'm inspired by the incredible work at dbt Labs and in our vibrant partner and customer communities, all working toward this transformation."

The sixth annual installment of the event, Coalesce 2025, will take place in Las Vegas Oct. 6-9, 2025. To stay up to date on calls for speakers, ticket availability and next year's agenda, visit https://coalesce.getdbt.com/coalesce-2025 . For a deep dive on the big announcements and themes unveiled at Coalesce 2024, visit https://www.getdbt.com/resources/webinars/one-dbt-the-control-plane-for-data-collaboration-at-scale-virtual-event .

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 50,000 teams using dbt every week.

To learn more about dbt Labs, visit getdbt.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE dbt Labs