dbt Labs Launches dbt for Snowflake, a New Native App on Snowflake Marketplace

Customers can now easily experience the benefits of dbt Cloud while ensuring that the AI apps built on top of Snowflake are built on trusted data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , the launch of dbt for Snowflake on Snowflake Marketplace . The new Native App enables Snowflake customers to seamlessly access dbt Cloud's discovery and semantic capabilities, with built-in integrations to Snowflake Cortex AI , empowering them to efficiently generate business insights while ensuring trust and transparency in deployed data and AI.

"In a fast-paced, AI-driven era where data is paramount to enterprise success, efficiency and quality have never been more important," said Luis Maldonado, VP of Product at dbt Labs. "With our new Snowflake Native App, anyone, from data analysts to decision-makers, can build meaningful trust and transparency in their data processes, business insights and LLMs."

How it works:

dbt for Snowflake is built to empower users closer to the business. With today's launch, Snowflake users can access several data and AI capabilities, including:

dbt Explorer , a visual and interactive data catalog, helps developers understand, troubleshoot, and optimize data pipelines to deliver trustworthy insights. Snowflake users can deploy dbt Explorer directly in the Snowflake UI after installing the app in their account, allowing them to quickly access and monitor the lineage and status of their dbt assets, from source to metric.

, a visual and interactive data catalog, helps developers understand, troubleshoot, and optimize data pipelines to deliver trustworthy insights. Snowflake users can deploy dbt Explorer directly in the Snowflake UI after installing the app in their account, allowing them to quickly access and monitor the lineage and status of their dbt assets, from source to metric. Ask dbt , a new beta experience, is a dbt-assisted chatbot powered by the dbt Semantic Layer and Cortex AI. Data consumers can use natural language to ask company-specific questions without writing a single line of SQL, and unlike traditional chatbots, the dbt Semantic Layer provides critical context about a dbt project to improve the accuracy and transparency of the responses.

, a new beta experience, is a dbt-assisted chatbot powered by the dbt Semantic Layer and Cortex AI. Data consumers can use natural language to ask company-specific questions without writing a single line of SQL, and unlike traditional chatbots, the dbt Semantic Layer provides critical context about a dbt project to improve the accuracy and transparency of the responses. Orchestration observability provides data analysts with enhanced visibility into each job run, so they can better identify and address data freshness issues at their inception before becoming a much larger problem.

Additionally, dbt for Snowflake allows Snowflake customers to get value from data and AI faster through streamlined development processes.

"dbt Labs has been a Snowflake partner for years, and now, we've gone deeper through the launch of dbt for Snowflake on Snowflake Marketplace," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Data quality is under the spotlight, perhaps more now than at any time in recent memory, and organizations like dbt Labs have an important role to play in the present and future of the industry. Together, we can continue to help customers across industries better activate and unlock their data for large language models and business value."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here .

Additional Snowflake Data Cloud Summit News:

dbt Labs was named the 2024 Data Integration Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake. For the second year in a row, dbt Labs has been recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, providing joint customers a centralized environment for data transformation and empowering data team collaboration using a shared workflow to model, test, and deploy data sets in Snowflake. Together, dbt Labs and Snowflake operate on the shared principle of making data team's lives easy by eliminating complexity, optimizing workflows, scaling without limitation, and mobilizing data in end-to-end transformations.

For more information, check out dbt for Snowflake via the public listing on Snowflake Marketplace or contact dbt Labs directly at getdbt.com .

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 40,000 companies using dbt every week.

To learn more about dbt Labs, visit getdbt.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE dbt Labs