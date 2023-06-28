dbt Labs Named 2023 Databricks Customer Impact Partner of the Year

Recognition follows a year of significant customer adoption and use of dbt Cloud on Databricks.

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced that it has been named Databricks ' 2023 Customer Impact Partner of the Year at Databricks' annual conference, Data + AI Summit .

The award acknowledges the tremendous customer adoption and usage that has stemmed from the partnership between the two data leaders. Databricks' 2023 State of Data + AI report revealed dbt as its fastest-growing data and AI product of the year, seeing 260% YoY growth, and over 700 customers using dbt on Databricks.

"Databricks has been a terrific partner, and we're proud of the positive impact that our two organizations have had on hundreds of companies," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "Our joint customers like Chick-fil-A, Zurich Insurance, and Condé Nast are seeing immediate, large-scale success using dbt with Databricks for their analytics workloads, and we're looking forward to continuing this momentum."

dbt is a data transformation framework, allowing analysts, data engineers and software engineers to collaborate using a shared workflow. When used together with Databricks Lakehouse Platform, taking advantage of Unity Catalog and Databricks SQL Serverless, teams are able to use dbt Cloud to quickly develop, test and deploy data models.

"Congratulations to dbt Labs on being named the Customer Impact Partner of the Year – a very well deserved recognition," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Databricks and dbt Cloud customers have experienced the immense benefits of building dbt projects in their lakehouse to collaborate effectively, simplify ingestion and transformation to lower TCO, and unify governance for all their real-time and historical data."

Through Databricks Partner Connect, customers can automatically connect and experience dbt Cloud in just a few clicks, significantly reducing the amount of configuration required while maintaining a secure and governed connection.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 20,000 companies using dbt every week, 65,000 dbt Community members, 3,500 companies paying for dbt Cloud, and 750 dbt Certified professionals.

