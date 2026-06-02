dbt Labs Named Snowflake Data Integration Product Partner of the Year

Fourth consecutive annual award honors commitment to exceptional outcomes for joint customers

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, a leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, announced today at Snowflake Summit 2026 that it has been named the 2026 Data Integration Snowflake Product Partner of the Year, in addition to being recognized for Snowflake's CoCo Adoption Award for leading adoption and delivering customers transformative results via Snowflake's coding agent and control plane for builders.

dbt Labs is being recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock production-grade workflows that are built on a reliable, governed and trusted data foundation, ready to run AI agents reliably, at scale. dbt has become a preferred transformation and context engine for customers' AI and analytics use cases, with over 75% of customers with Snowflake accounts using dbt and powerful tools like the dbt Semantic Layer, the dbt Fusion engine, and dbt MCP server to unlock a faster developer experience and execute new and complex AI use cases. With 90% of joint customers actively using Snowflake Cortex AI, dbt is an integral part of their AI journey, delivering the reliable data foundation that enables these organizations to take full advantage of Snowflake's AI functionality.

"Trust in data is the most widely prioritized organizational objective, and Snowflake Marketplace is a powerful resource to connect enterprises to dbt and its latest features that bring structure, governance, and velocity to what data teams are building in the AI era," said Shawn Toldo, Vice President, WW Partner Organization at dbt Labs. "This award underscores our mutual dedication to supporting our joint customers and delivering remarkable results, allowing for data-driven innovation at scale to expand the reach of data and AI capabilities."

This is the fourth consecutive year that Snowflake selected dbt Labs as a Snowflake partner award winner, which is a testament to the depth and durability of their collaboration and the impact of this longstanding partnership. The companies are united in their mission to help customers cost-effectively build AI-powered insights and data assets, ultimately driving deeper organizational trust in data and the teams that power it. With transactions on the Snowflake Marketplace growing by approximately 30% year over year, dbt Labs is helping customers utilize their full spend from Snowflake contract commitments to ensure optimal ROI.

"dbt Labs has been an incredible partner to us over the years and we're proud to name them as Snowflake's 2026 Data Integration Partner of the Year," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels. "The work their team is doing with the AI Data Cloud ecosystem continues to deliver strong results for our joint customers."

Joint customer WHOOP is a testament to this continued collaboration. As the WHOOP team grew, they used the dbt platform as a scalable solution to ensure clean and well-governed data was being migrated into Snowflake. dbt provided the foundation that gave all stakeholders at WHOOP access to reliable data, which allowed the team to use Snowpark to build the WHOOP AI/ML financial forecasting model. What once was a major roadblock is now streamlined, saving time for the WHOOP analyst and data engineering teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Learn more about dbt Labs and Snowflake here, and visit the dbt Labs booth (#2112) during this week's Snowflake Summit to explore the latest dbt innovations. Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from dbt Labs on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Fivetran + dbt Labs

Fivetran + dbt Labs deliver the data infrastructure layer that makes agents trustworthy — from the moment data moves, through every transformation, to the context an agent reasons from.

The Fivetran platform moves, manages, and transforms data from every system a business runs on into a secure, reliable foundation engineered to evolve, with the flexibility to work across clouds, engines, and tools. With Fivetran, analytics, operations, and AI run on data you trust and control. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, and Verizon, rely on Fivetran to turn data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at Fivetran.com, or follow Fivetran on LinkedIn.

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help data practitioners create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt is the standard for AI-ready structured data. Powered by the dbt Fusion engine, it unlocks the performance, context, and trust that organizations need to scale analytics in the era of AI. Globally, more than 100,000 data teams use dbt, including those at Siemens, Roche and Condé Nast. Learn more at getdbt.com, and follow dbt Labs on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE dbt Labs