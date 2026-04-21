dbt Labs Wins a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, the leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, announced today that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for Data and Analytics: Data Pipelines and Governance. dbt Labs works together with Google Cloud to provide the foundation for an organization's transition to AI leadership and innovation. The combination of rich data warehousing capabilities and the democratization of complex data transformation removes technical barriers, enabling analysts and business leaders to accelerate their time-to-value.

dbt Labs is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers manage data at scale on Google Cloud and turn it into trusted, actionable insights with speed and efficiency. Thousands of organizations run dbt on Google BigQuery globally, an integration designed to accelerate the delivery of trusted analytics and AI. By consolidating data transformation into a single, unified tool, joint customers quickly gain increased operational efficiency through advanced orchestration features. dbt Labs empowers customers to manage and trust results, ensuring high-quality data is ready to power analytics and AI initiatives both today and in the future.

"Every AI strategy needs to be underpinned by a standardized foundation and process to control, govern and document progress for high-quality, trusted results," said Shawn Toldo, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at dbt Labs. "Together, dbt Labs and Google Cloud enable organizations to build that foundation for an AI-ready future. We are excited for the recognition and growing partnership with Google."

dbt Labs is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers manage data at scale on Google Cloud and turn it into trusted, actionable insights with speed and efficiency. Thousands of organizations run dbt on Google BigQuery globally, an integration designed to accelerate the delivery of trusted analytics and AI. By consolidating data transformation into a single, unified tool, joint customers quickly gain increased operational efficiency through advanced orchestration features. dbt Labs empowers customers to manage and trust results, ensuring high-quality data is ready to power analytics and AI initiatives both today and in the future.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name dbt Labs a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

This recognition is the latest example of dbt Labs' momentum since launching on Google Cloud Marketplace one year ago. The partnership's trajectory is driven by extensive global adoption and usage across diverse industries and a rapidly expanding community of active practitioners. Additionally, dbt Labs' partner team earned two Google Partner All Star awards, reinforcing the deep collaboration and commitment to driving mutual success.

By bringing Google AI capabilities into dbt workflows, joint customers gain the trustworthy, well-documented, governed foundation that reliable analytics and AI demand. To learn more about how dbt Labs and Google Cloud are enabling AI-ready data pipelines, watch the on-demand webinar "Building dbt Models Faster with Google AI" at https://www.getdbt.com/confirmation/building-dbt-models-faster-with-google-ai-recording.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help data practitioners create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt is the standard for AI-ready structured data. Powered by the dbt Fusion engine, it unlocks the performance, context, and trust that organizations need to scale analytics in the era of AI. Globally, more than 80,000 data teams use dbt, including those at Siemens, Roche and Condé Nast.

Learn more at getdbt.com, and follow dbt Labs on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE dbt Labs