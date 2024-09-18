dbt Labs Names Enterprise Software Veteran Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment comes as dbt Labs strengthens its leading position in the enterprise data market

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced the appointment of Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer. Jenkins takes on this new role at a critical juncture for dbt Labs, as the importance of trustworthy data is emphasized by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, especially for the enterprise. Jenkins' expertise in strategic marketing will guide and help scale the company as it continues its momentum and solidifies itself as the leading data partner for enterprise organizations.

In the last year, dbt Labs has seen strong customer and community growth – reaching more than 4,600 global dbt Cloud customers and 100,000 dbt Community members. Jenkins will focus on supercharging this trajectory, leading brand and demand strategies that differentiate the organization, generate pipeline and grow dbt Labs' leadership position in the enterprise data market. She will also be responsible for formulating a long-term go-to-market strategy that delivers a positive customer experience and supports industry-leading growth.

"Sally has deep experience in data, open source, and enterprise software," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "I could not be more excited about her combination of expertise, because I am a deep believer in the power of marketing to educate and advance an entire ecosystem. That's what we've been doing for our entire journey at dbt Labs, and Sally is going to help us scale that to the next level."

Jenkins has more than 25 years of experience spanning hyper-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies and prominent brands, with an extensive background as CMO at several leading data and enterprise technology companies including Elastic, Informatica, and, most recently, SentinelOne. Throughout her career, she has focused on delivering brand affinity, building loyal communities, and increasing customer acquisition to support revenue goals. She also brings extensive international experience and cross-functional expertise to her role, spanning enterprise and consumer SaaS/cloud environments.

"The world is hyper focused on AI, but the success of these applications is dependent on high-quality, trustworthy data," said Jenkins. "The foundational role dbt Labs plays in ensuring data quality for mission-critical company functions is crucial. dbt Labs has been a pioneer in the data space since its inception, and I'm eager to help continue to elevate the brand and focus on supporting the company's unparalleled growth at such a vital time for the industry."

Jenkins joins dbt Labs as the company gears up for its annual user conference, Coalesce , on October 7-10 in Las Vegas. The annual event provides opportunities for customers to build connections, experience new dbt Labs products and brings industry leaders together to build the future of data.

Her new role also comes on the heels of several impactful additions to the dbt Labs leadership team, with Austin Stefani , Mark Porter , and Brandon Sweeney joining the team as CRO, CTO, and President/COO, respectively.

