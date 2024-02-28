dbt Labs Names Former Rubrik Exec Austin Stefani as Chief Revenue Officer

In addition to Stefani, GitLab Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Ashley Kramer has joined the company's Board of Directors as the company scales the adoption of dbt Cloud

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced the appointment of Austin Stefani as Chief Revenue Officer as it continues to bolster its leadership team. Stefani will be responsible for leading the company's global sales organization – a crucial role as it experiences considerable growth amongst enterprise organizations, with more than 4,100 global dbt Cloud customers.

Additionally, Ashley Kramer, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at GitLab, will be joining dbt Labs' Board of Directors.

"I'm happy to welcome Austin and Ashley at such an important time for our company," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "I'm confident that both Austin's experience leading high-performing sales teams and Ashley's strategic insight on our Board will prove to be very valuable as we continue on our trajectory."

With more than two decades of experience leading sales teams, Stefani was most recently the VP of sales at Rubrik where he played a key role in the company's growth throughout the Americas. Over the past six years, he helped the company reach 5,000 customers and over $500M in cloud software subscription ARR. Prior to that, he was VP of sales at SAP.

Kramer is the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at GitLab, an open-core company, where she draws on her experience in marketing, product, and technology to position GitLab as the leading DevSecOps platform. Prior to GitLab, Kramer developed go-to-market and product-led growth strategies in leadership roles at Alteryx, Tableau, and Amazon. This expertise will be valuable to the Board as the adoption of dbt Cloud reaches new heights.

"dbt Labs is experiencing strong momentum thanks to the industry-leading innovations introduced within dbt Cloud and the always engaged dbt Community," said Stefani. "I look forward to playing a part in its continued expansion while working closely with, and empowering data and analytics leaders across enterprise organizations."

"I can't think of a more exciting time to join the dbt Labs board," said Kramer. "I've long admired what Tristan and the team have built and their commitment to investing in open-source innovation. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and sharing industry insights and perspectives on empowering organizations to transform how data teams work together."

The appointments of Stefani and Kramer come on the heels of several new additions to the dbt Labs leadership team, with Mark Porter and Brandon Sweeney joining the team as CTO and COO/President respectively.

To learn more about open positions at dbt Labs, visit: https://www.getdbt.com/dbt-labs/open-roles

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 30,000 companies using dbt every week, 100,000 dbt Community members, and over 4,100 dbt Cloud customers.

To learn more about dbt Labs, visit https://www.getdbt.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE dbt Labs