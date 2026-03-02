DBX6: Garcia vs. Perez for Interim Title in Miami April 10, 2026 and Jon Jones Meet and Greet

MIAMI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami, Florida is set to host the high-stakes Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX6) on Friday, April 10th, at the James L. Knight Center. The event will feature a clash for the Interim Heavyweight Title, bringing together Michael Garcia and Rob "The Wolf" Perez, both undefeated in Dirty Boxing. This unique combat sports spectacle blends elite boxing with MMA-style clinch work, promising a night of high-impact, nonstop action. For ticket information and event details, visit https://dirtyboxingchampionship.com/.

The Main Event: Undefeated Heavyweights Collide

DBX 6 Garcia vs. Perez April 10, 2026 Miami FL

The highly anticipated main event of DBX 6 pits Michael Garcia against Rob "The Wolf" Perez for the Interim Heavyweight Title. Both fighters enter the ring with unblemished records in Dirty Boxing, setting the stage for an explosive and aggressive showdown. This fight is expected to deliver the intense exchanges and decisive finishes that fans have come to expect from the Dirty Boxing Championship.

A Unique Combat Sports Experience

"Get ready for an electrifying night as Dirty Boxing Championship brings DBX6 to Miami on April 10, 2026, where two undefeated powerhouses, Michael Garcia and Rob "The Wolf" Perez, will clash for the Interim Heavyweight Title, promising a truly unforgettable, high-stakes showdown that will leave fans on the edge of their seats!" said .

Dirty Boxing offers a fast-paced hybrid striking format that combines the precision of boxing with the strategic control of MMA clinch work. This blend encourages continuous action, aggressive pressure, and finishes that consistently engage the audience. Attendees can anticipate an electric fight night atmosphere, enhanced by dynamic lights, music, and fighter entrances, all amplified by the vibrant Miami crowd.

Beyond the Ring: Miami Nightlife and VIP Access

DBX 6 is more than just a fight night — it's a full-scale entertainment experience that captures Miami's upscale South Florida energy. Beyond the ring, attendees step into a premier social scene where combat sports, culture, and nightlife collide, with past events drawing notable athletes, influencers, and industry figures. A major highlight of the evening will be the exclusive meet and greet opportunity with Jon Jones , giving select ticket holders early access entry, a personal photo opportunity, and the rare chance to connect with the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. From branded activations and VIP hospitality to fan photo moments and post-fight interactions, DBX 6 delivers an unforgettable experience both inside and beyond the ring.

Premium and VIP ticket packages offer enhanced experiences such as:

VIP seating: Close to the ring for an unparalleled view.

Close to the ring for an unparalleled view. Meet & greet opportunities: With figures like Jon Jones and other personalities.

With figures like Jon Jones and other personalities. Exclusive merchandise access: For unique event memorabilia.

For unique event memorabilia. Premium hospitality areas: Providing an elevated experience throughout the night.

Previous DBX events in Miami drew over 86,000 concurrent streams and 12.5 million total views. DBX fight cards averages a 70% KO/TKO finish rate and DBX content earned more than 46 million social media views. Events have featured former UFC fighters including Andrei Arlovski, Yoel Romero, Alex Caceres, Francisco Trinaldo and Jessy Rose Clark and attracted notable attendees such as the NELK Boys, UFC middleweight Caio Borralho, former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, Patrick Bet David and Shaquille O'Neal.

The Dirty Boxing Championship continues to redefine combat sports entertainment, delivering unforgettable nights for fans and participants alike. Further information about DBX6 and future events can be found at www.dirtyboxingchampionship.com and be sure to follow @DirtyBoxing on social media.

ABOUT DIRTY BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP (DBX)

Launched in 2024, DBX gained immediate attention for its dynamic format and hybrid rule set allowing Superman punches, spinning backfists, elbows, and standing ground-and-pound in addition to traditional striking. With 4oz gloves and a smaller ring, every DBX fight is designed for maximum action. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DBX is ushering in a new era of combat sports rooted in grit, power, and authenticity.

For updates, follow @DirtyBoxing on social media and dirtyboxingchampionship.com.

SOURCE Dirty Boxing Championship