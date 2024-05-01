DC-area School Wins Grand Prize in National Creativity Competition presented by Jersey Mike's Subs - Wins Visit from Harlem Globetrotters on June 3

Elementary school students in Lorton, Va., organize impressive "one-take" video inspired by their basketball heroes

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Hill Elementary School in Lorton, Va., located 20 miles from Washington, D.C., has been named the national grand prize winner of the Court of Creativity contest presented by Jersey Mike's Subs. In addition to receiving $1,000, the school will receive a special one-on-one performance, trick shots, and more from the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters . That memorable visit for the students will take place on Monday, June 3.

The judges from both the Harlem Globetrotters and Jersey Mike's Subs lauded the students' creative one-take video (courtesy Laurel Hill Elementary). The detailed coordination was inspired by the legendary teams' iconic one-take videos, including this version with over 23 million views (courtesy Harlem Globetrotters). The student-produced video captured the essence of creativity and athleticism, hallmarks of their legacy. The engaging content from Laurel Hill Elementary and the Harlem Globetrotters are approved for media.

"At Laurel Hill Elementary, we are committed to making every aspect of education inclusive and accessible, and this extends to our Physical Education program," said Julie Braden, Physical Education Teacher at Laurel Hill Elementary School. "Each year, as we introduce the basketball unit, our students draw inspiration from watching the Harlem Globetrotters' one-take video. This tradition sparks meaningful conversations about perseverance, dedication, and sportsmanship. The video created by our students is their interpretation of that iconic one-take style—a testament to their collaboration and mutual support. I couldn't be prouder."

Through the "Court of Creativity" competition, students across the country submitted unique and entertaining entries ranging from basketball-themed math class to Harlem Globetrotters-inspired art and trick shot videos. The entries showcased the students' teamwork, imagination, and skill. Each entry demonstrated the power of collaboration, creativity, and sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to Laurel Hill Elementary for an outstanding performance in the Court of Creativity challenge," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "The creativity and energy reflected in all the entries were remarkable, but Laurel Hill Elementary surpassed expectations, demonstrating the spirit of the Harlem Globetrotters at the highest level."

