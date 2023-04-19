DC Council and DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence Recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Honor Network for Victim Recovery of DC

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every April, the District of Columbia joins the nation in recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) with opportunities to learn about preventing and ending sexual assault and supporting survivors. On Wednesday, April 19, SAAM was formally recognized by the Council of the District of Columbia in partnership with the DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence (DCCESV) with a ceremonial resolution. The resolution urges residents to show their support for survivors and prevent and end sexual assault, abuse, harassment, online harassment and sex trafficking.

"I'm honored to join the DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence in recognizing this year's Sexual Assault Awareness Month," said DC Councilmember Charles Allen. "We as a government and as a community need to do everything in our power to prevent sexual assault, support survivors of sexual violence, and build systems of accountability that center the needs of victims. DCCESV and its members have been steadfast partners in our work to ensure our laws and budgets help build a future free from sexual violence."

"SAAM is also a time to honor the tireless efforts of direct service providers who respond to survivors with compassion, respect, and unparalleled services every day," said Rachel Friedman of DC Coalition. "Council's leadership and continued support of victim services is a testament to the seriousness with which our city takes issues of gender-based violence, and it means a great deal to our Coalition community to have this month recognized by Council."

For decades, a strong coalition of DC community-based partners have been working together to end gender-based violence. One such organization is the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC), which empowers victims of all crimes to achieve survivor-defined justice through a collaborative continuum of advocacy, case management, and legal services. DCCESV has selected NVRDC to be this year's honoree to receive the Council's annual proclamation.

"Sexual Assault Awareness Month creates a yearly opportunity for folks to have more open conversations about sexual assault awareness and prevention," said Naida Henao, Esq., Head of Engagement at NVRDC. "As an organization that provides supportive advocacy, legal, and therapeutic services to survivors, we are grateful to have the chance to collaborate with other local and national providers, as well as the DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence, to elevate the information and resources that should be available to survivors all year long."

To learn more about DCCESV and download the annual Action Guide of SAAM activities, visit dccesv.org.

About DCCESV

The DC Coalition to End Sexual Violence (DCCESV) is the District's premier sexual assault alliance for direct service providers, prevention programs, and stakeholders in the city. With a growing membership of 16 service provider organizations and 14 key stakeholder agencies, DCCESV seeks to enhance the capacity of organizations and agencies to strategically partner and effectively address the needs of sexual violence victim-survivors in the District through education, training and technical assistance, advocacy, and policy.

