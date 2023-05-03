DC motor market size to grow by USD 19,681.47 million between 2022 and 2027: ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DC motor market size is estimated to increase by USD 19,681.47 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 11.17%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DC Motors Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Vendor Analysis

The global DC motor market is fragmented because of the presence of several regional and global vendors. Many regional vendors that operate in the market offer customized DC motors to end users. The leading vendors have the advantages of a wide product portfolio, better-performance products, and technical and after-sales service expertise. Established vendors are focused on geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, upgrading existing products, and upselling them. Some of the vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers DC motors such as DMI DC motors.

- The company offers DC motors such as DMI DC motors. AMETEK Inc. - The company offers DC motor solutions such as DC Brush Motors and DC Brushless Motors.

- The company offers DC motor solutions such as DC Brush Motors and DC Brushless Motors. ElectroCraft Inc. - The company offers DC motors such as PMDC Brush Motors.

- The company offers DC motors such as PMDC Brush Motors. Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - The company offers DC motor solutions such as Automotive DC Motors.

- The company offers DC motor solutions such as Automotive DC Motors. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

maxon motor AG

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nidec Corp.

North American Electric Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Teknic Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of DC motor market

The market is segmented by power output (less than 750 W, 750 W to 375 KW, and more than 375 KW), type (brushed DC motors and brushless DC motors), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, , , and and ). The market growth in the less than 750 W segment will be significant during the forecast period. DC motors having less than 750 W power output offer efficient and reliable solutions for a range of applications, from industrial machinery to consumer electronics. For example, the Maxon RE 40 has a maximum power output of 550 W. The motor is commonly used in robotics, medical technology, and aerospace applications. It's compact size and high torque make it an ideal choice for precision tasks. Similarly, for consumer electronics applications, the Mabuchi RS-775WC is ideal and has a power rating of up to 500 W. This motor is commonly used in power tools, EVs, and home appliances. Its high efficiency and reliability make it a cost-effective solution for a range of applications. The increased use of such motors drives the growth of the segment.

Report

Market Dynamics

Driver - Rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots are identified as the key driver in the market. The demand for faster production with high accuracy is increasing across industries such as household appliances, healthcare, and automotive. This has increased the use of automation technologies by manufacturers operating in these industries. For instance, electronics device manufacturers are adopting robots to pick silicon wafers, which are used in the production of semiconductors. Robots are integrated with BLDC motors for precision motion. Thus, with the rising adoption of automation, the demand for DC motors will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth.

- Rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots are identified as the key driver in the market. The demand for faster production with high accuracy is increasing across industries such as household appliances, healthcare, and automotive. This has increased the use of automation technologies by manufacturers operating in these industries. For instance, electronics device manufacturers are adopting robots to pick silicon wafers, which are used in the production of semiconductors. Robots are integrated with BLDC motors for precision motion. Thus, with the rising adoption of automation, the demand for DC motors will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving market growth. Trend - Increasing focus on using energy-efficient motors will emerge as the key trend in the market. Governments across countries are encouraging industrial operators to adopt energy-efficient solutions by providing tax incentives or financial incentives. For instance, the US government offers several federal and state-level tax credits to promote energy efficiency among businesses as well as households. The US Environment Protection Agency runs the Energy Star voluntary program to help businesses and households reduce electricity bills. In addition, countries such as China , the UK, India , and Germany are making significant investments in EV technologies to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the market in focus.

- Increasing focus on using energy-efficient motors will emerge as the key trend in the market. Governments across countries are encouraging industrial operators to adopt energy-efficient solutions by providing tax incentives or financial incentives. For instance, the US government offers several federal and state-level tax credits to promote energy efficiency among businesses as well as households. The US Environment Protection Agency runs the Energy Star voluntary program to help businesses and households reduce electricity bills. In addition, countries such as , the UK, , and are making significant investments in EV technologies to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the market in focus. Challenge - Excessive heat generation leading to subdued DC motor performance will challenge the growth of the market. Instances of overload and harmonic distortion could lead to overheating of DC motors and affect their performance. Some DC motors, such as torque motors, work in extreme temperatures in various industries. They often face overheating issues, which affect their performance. The resistance generated by copper winding used in these motors is another factor responsible for heat generation. Some of the impurities and characteristic properties of atoms in these windings may cause DC motors to vibrate at a fast rate when there is an oversupply of current. Despite significant investments in R&D, this issue has remained a major concern for most vendors in the market. Such factors reduce the growth potential of the market.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Historic Industry Size & Analysis of Vendors and Countries

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will account for 59% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, rising urbanization, and growing demand for energy-efficient vehicles. In addition, increased investments in the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower are other major factors driving the growth of the DC motor market in APAC.

What are the key data covered in this DC motor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DC motor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DC motor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DC motor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DC motor market vendors

Related Reports:

The global torque motor market size is estimated to grow by USD 288.71 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.01%. The market is segmented by type (DC torque motors and AC torque motors), end-user (robotics and semiconductor industry, food and packaging industry, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,250.86 million. The market is segmented by power rating (less than 1kV, between 1 kV and 6.6 kV, and greater than 6.6 kV), type (induction motor and synchronous motor), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).

DC Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,681.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., AMETEK Inc., ASSUN MOTOR Pte Ltd., ElectroCraft Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., North American Electric Inc., OMRON Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teknic Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

