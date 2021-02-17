DC Public Affairs Firm Shape Advocacy Grows

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public affairs and strategic communications firm Shape Advocacy has hired Andrea Klores as Creative Director and promoted Casey Murray to Vice President.

Founded in 2019 by House Judiciary Committee and WilmerHale veterans with deep experience in copyright, patent, antitrust, telecom, broadcast media, and aerospace/defense, Shape specializes in strategic advocacy campaigns at the intersection of public policy, communications, and lobbying. The firm's clients include the Motion Picture Association, Tzedek DC, the Artist Rights Alliance, and the Alliance to Counter Crime Online.

The addition of seasoned design professional Andrea Klores as Creative Director broadens and deepens Shape's in-house creative capabilities. "Virtually every project we work on now includes major visual and graphic elements – and adding Andrea to the team ensures we can meet that growing need while hitting the same high standards we've always set for quick execution and the highest quality work," said Ted Kalo, Shape co-founder.

Klores is a graphic communications veteran with over 25 years-experience designing campaign and advocacy materials for some of the most significant companies in the world, including Sony, DIRECTV, and Time Life.

Shape has also promoted Director Casey Murray to a new role as firm Vice President, leading the firm's digital, grassroots, and analytic research operations. "Casey has been part of every major decision and success we've had since launching the firm," said Shape co-founder Sam Sokol. "This promotion simply recognizes all she has achieved and how much Ted and I value her leadership at Shape."

Shape's new website is now live at www.ShapeAdvocacy.com – with a bright new color palette celebrating this next chapter and looking ahead to the company's continued growth.

About Shape Advocacy

Our model is simple. We listen carefully, go deep, and custom-build a campaign tailored to our clients' goals, resources, and needs. We have experience in all the "silos" that make up the advocacy world and the ability to get our clients' legal, policy, communications, and GR teams speaking with one voice to create winning campaigns.

Our co-founders are former House Judiciary Committee General Counsel Ted Kalo and former House Judiciary Committee Chief Oversight Counsel Sam Sokol. Before founding Shape, we spent a decade helping lead one of DC's top boutique public affairs firms representing clients in music, film and television, telecom, aerospace and defense, hospitality, and tech.

SOURCE Shape Advocacy

Related Links

http://shapeadvocacy.com/

