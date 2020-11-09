D.C. to Celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week From November 16-22, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the lead organizers in 18 states to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups around the world. Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly 9 million participants in 35,000 activities – ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions.

Duane Rollins, SEED SPOT will serve as the GEW State Organizer and Steven Rodriguez, Techstars will serve as the GEW Community Organizer for the District of Columbia.

"Global Entrepreneurship Week is an opportunity to highlight the amazing founders around our nation's capital. Entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of all local economies – there is no better time than now to celebrate their grit and resilience," said Duane. "As the DC State Organizer for GEW, we will focus on promoting, encouraging, and supporting the founders of small businesses to high growth-high tech companies. This will be an opportunity to further showcase their work on the global stage."

Duane has already begun recruiting Community Organizers across the DMV region to host events during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The team includes Maryann Lombardi of the DC Office of Creative Affairs at Government of the District of Columbia, Mollie Coleman of High Caliber Events, and Gabriel Arteaga of Create&. The week's events will include panel discussions, founder chats, product demos, and policy discussions sponsored by Start Us Up: America's New Business Plan . GEW DC will take place from November 16-22, 2020. Register here for the event.

The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity.

"Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities," said Ellen Bateman, Director for U.S. Ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The four global themes of GEW 2020 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests.

Organizations in Washington, DC, and anywhere in the United States, that are interested in planning and conducting an activity, event or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should create a profile and add their event to the official list at gewusa.co .

Any individuals or organizations interested in getting involved in any capacity can connect with Duane Rollins at [email protected].

About SEED SPOT

SEED SPOT is an internationally renowned incubator with a mission to educate, accelerate, and invest in entrepreneurs who are creating solutions to social problems. SEED SPOT envisions a world where all problem solvers – regardless of their zip code, gender identity, or race – are empowered to build creative, entrepreneurial solutions to the challenges facing all global citizens.

SEED SPOT has served 1848 entrepreneurs since 2012 who have raised $79.2M in capital, generated $161.8M in revenue, created 3,217 new jobs, and impacted the lives of 10.2M people with their products, services, and technologies. For more information, visit: www.seedspot.org .

About Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information visit: www.genglobal.org .

