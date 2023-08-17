dcbel Closes USD $50M+ Series B for its Breakthrough Bidirectional Home and EV Energy Station

News provided by

dcbel Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Funding round led by Idealist Capital; Pierre Larochelle named to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Smart home energy company dcbel and existing investors Volvo Cars, Coatue, Kevin Mahaffey and Real Ventures are welcoming Idealist Capital following the closing of a successful USD $50M+ Series B. Looking to build upon the tradition of clean energy innovation in the region, Investissement Québec will also be participating in the Series B. This up-round financing will enable dcbel to accelerate delivery of the Home Energy Station within its targeted territories. dcbel empowers homeowners to take control of their energy by leveraging renewable assets such as solar panels, stationary batteries and their electric vehicle (EV) to avoid blackouts, save money when energy prices peak, and earn money while contributing to the stability of the grid.

Continue Reading
Along with bidirectional EV charging, the dcbel r16 Home Energy Station provides a powerful solar and stationary battery inverter with built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. (CNW Group/dcbel Inc.)
Along with bidirectional EV charging, the dcbel r16 Home Energy Station provides a powerful solar and stationary battery inverter with built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. (CNW Group/dcbel Inc.)

Pierre Larochelle, Co-Managing Partner of Idealist Capital, will be appointed to the dcbel Board of Directors. Mr. Larochelle brings 25 years of financial advisory and investment experience and has been an active investor in the renewable energy, electrification of transportation and sustainability sectors for over 10 years. Mr. Larochelle currently sits as Chairman of the Board of The Lion Electric Company.

"For over a decade, I have focused on climate impact investments in the renewable energy and storage, energy efficiency and electrification sectors," said Mr. Larochelle. "dcbel sits at the nexus of all these industries, representing a truly exciting opportunity to change the way we think about home energy. I am honored to join dcbel's board as the company brings its innovations to market."

"dcbel will greatly benefit from welcoming a distinguished group of investors," explained Marc-Andre Forget, CEO of dcbel. "This funding positions our company to accelerate our growth and is a testament to the strength of our team, product and traction. We are proud of bringing to market a sustainable solution to accelerate the energy transition and give homeowners control over their energy."

The dcbel r16 Home Energy Station is the world's first all-in-one home energy solution. Along with bidirectional EV charging, the device provides a powerful solar and stationary battery inverter with built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. Learning from a home's historical energy consumption data, the device can predict energy needs and secure the cleanest electricity at the lowest cost.

dcbel's Orchestrate OS platform is open to third-party applications and, for the first time, allows customers to subscribe seamlessly and safely to multiple energy programs provided by utilities, energy service providers, microgrids and virtual power plants (VPP) without having to install any additional equipment in their home. The dcbel Home Energy Station is able to trade and exchange energy on behalf of subscribers when it benefits them to do so, favoring both utilities and the prosumer.

The r16 Home Energy Station is the first in a suite of products dcbel plans on releasing to help homeowners reduce everyday costs. The product can be reserved online at dcbel.energy.

About dcbel

dcbel was founded in 2015 on the principle that everyone deserves clean, reliable and sustainable energy to live a life without compromise.

The company's Home Energy Station perfects the art and science of smart home energy, allowing people to take ownership over their energy supply with one small device. Homeowners can supply their home and EV with solar power, use vehicle-to-home charging to make power outages a thing of the past, and reduce energy costs with artificial intelligence.

To learn more, visit dcbel.energy.

SOURCE dcbel Inc.

Also from this source

dcbel's residential bidirectional DC charger first to achieve certification in the US

dcbel attracts investment on its bidirectional EV charging from Volvo Cars

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.