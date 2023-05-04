DCC Selects Ivalua to Digitalize Source-to-Requisition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and its partner Touchstone Spend Management, today announced that Data Communications Company (DCC) has selected Ivalua to digitalize and streamline its Source-to-Requisition (S2R) processes.

DCC operates a secure telecommunications network that connects smart meters in homes and small businesses with energy suppliers, network operators, and energy service companies in Great Britain.

DCC was looking for a solution to optimize its procurement processes and identified an opportunity to improve governance and assurance, and deliver greater value to stakeholders by driving transformational change.

After careful consideration, DCC selected Ivalua's S2R platform including Supplier Risk & Performance Management, Sourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management and eProcurement to digitalize key procurement, commercial, risk, and contract-based processes.

The system provides end-to-end visibility and insights into its entire supply chain. The DCC will be able to monitor its activities and accurately report on its spend both at a supplier and contract level.

"Ivalua provides an efficient and flexible solution that, via a single source of information, meets DCC's current business requirements and is equipped to support future growth and innovation", said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "We are delighted to enable DCC to further automate and optimize its end-to-end commercial processes."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

About DCC

The Data Communications Company (DCC) has delivered and operates a highly secure wireless data network connecting energy smart meters in homes and small businesses across Britain, linking them with energy suppliers, network operators and authorised third parties. 30 million homes and small businesses are being offered smart meters by 2025.

The DCC's secure network serves as essential national infrastructure, operating to the highest security standards, as endorsed by the National Cyber Security Centre. It is a catalyst for the most significant and innovative transformation of the energy sector in decades, digitising the system to enable a more flexible grid, reduced dependency on fossil fuels, and clean growth.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capita plc, the DCC operates under licence. It is funded by, and serves, the energy industry. The network is fully operational: c.26 million smart meters have already been installed onto it.

For more information about the DCC, please visit www.smartdcc.co.uk

