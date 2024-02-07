DCH Audi Millburn to Dedicate Street in LifeTown Shoppes

Grant to be Presented for New Pedestrian Safety Program
for Students with Autism

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

On Tuesday, February 13, Brian Lam, Northeast Regional Vice President of Lithia and DCH Audi Millburn, will formally dedicate the street in the LifeTown Shoppes and present a grant to expand and enhance the auto and pedestrian safety lessons and curriculum.

The grant supports the addition of new traffic lights and crossing signals to the LifeTown Shoppes, which is a simulated city where students with special needs practice and reinforce school curriculums in life-like stores and streetscapes.

The center of the Shoppes features a street where students can reinforce street safety, follow traffic signals, and obey the direction of police officers. The street was generously sponsored by DCH Audi Millburn, powered by Lithia Motors, Inc., one of the nation's fastest growing automotive retailers and largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States. 

"Street safety skills are incredibly important for the 10,000 special education students who visit LifeTown each year, providing them with critical tools for the real world," said Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum, CEO of LifeTown. "We are incredibly grateful to DCH for their partnership and generosity."

A recent study by Rutgers University found that as many as 54% of New Jersey adults with autism are unable to safely cross the road. The street safety skills taught at LifeTown will help all individuals with special needs learn how to navigate real-world situations.

In addition to the LifeTown Shoppes, the 53,000 square foot center also includes an indoor sensory playground, therapy pool, art studio, kitchen and much more.

Brian Lam said, "We're very proud to present this grant. LifeTown is an incredible organization that is dedicated to making the world become better a place. We're grateful for our partnership and extremely honored to be able to support them in their program expansion."

WHERE: 

LifeTown
10 Microlab Road
Livingston, NJ

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 11:00 am

Interviews and photos with Brian Lam and Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum can be arranged.


LifeTown is a 53,000 square foot center redefining the landscape for individuals with special needs. Its recreational, therapeutic, and educational facilities, the first of its kind in the region, cater to the needs of children, teens, and adults. Visit www.LifeTown.com for more info.

