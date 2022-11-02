DCI Again Ranks Among Top 100 Financial Technology Companies

Latest recognition is a testament to company's core base and Fintech expansion

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community banks nationwide announced that they have once again ranked as one of the top 100 technology providers to financial institutions in the 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings of leading hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry.

"This ranking speaks to the value of the relationships we have built with vendors and the internal dedication to development of our software," said President and CEO Sarah Fankhauser. "It is motivation and generates excitement for our organization," she continued.

Senior Vice President of Digital Channels, Tanna Faulkner added that with ever-increasing fintech options available, DCI's proactive fintech processing solutions help community financial institutions optimize their fintech opportunities. "Our team has worked to approach the fintech journey as a customized solution for our customers. We are one of the only providers agile enough to meet the specific needs and requests of our customers."

Faulkner has spent years connecting with vendors and aligning the right pieces to ensure DCI customers are presented with the ability to explore these new avenues with confidence. "We don't supply a cookie-cutter solution like some, we think out of the box and work to provide the best option for our customers, as we always have," stated Faulkner.

The 2022 IDC ranking is the latest recognition of DCI's flexibility, innovation, and reliability. DCI repeatedly appears in the annual IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings, has previously been named a FinTech Forward Top 100 Technology Provider, has been awarded the InfoWorld Top 100 IT Award and the NetApp Innovation Award, and has been presented the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award multiple times.

For more information about the IDC rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings.

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide, including those using other core platforms. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI also provides private ATM network/card management, FrontLine™ teller software, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, and more. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

