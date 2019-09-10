DCI Consulting Group Hires Jone Papinchock and Dave Schmidt

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI) is pleased to announce that Joanne (Jone) Papinchock, Ph.D. and David (Dave) Schmidt, Ph.D. have joined our team as Principal Consultants in the Personnel Selection and Litigation Support Division.

Jone brings over 30 years of consulting and litigation experience to DCI. As the former Managing Director of SHL's Litigation Support Practice, Jone served as a consulting and testifying expert in class action lawsuits of alleged age, race, disability, and gender discrimination in hiring, promotions, discipline, and downsizing. Jone also has experience in sexual harassment lawsuits. Her experience includes providing litigation support on behalf of the DOJ, DOL, EEOC and for private sector and federal defendants.

She previously held positions in city, state, and federal agencies. While working for the federal government, Jone co-led the job analysis and development of the Office of Personnel Management's first online selection batteries for the 12 highest volume occupations across agencies.

Her areas of expertise include job analysis, employee selection and validation and application of human resource policies and practices. She received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of South Florida.

Dave brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in employee selection, job analysis, validation strategies, test/assessment development, data quality/integrity, research methods, and a strong technical foundation in analytics, statistics, and psychometrics. Before joining DCI, Dave served as the expert on legal issues for Development Dimensions International (DDI). He supported clients defending legal challenges by providing expertise on legal and validation issues and he helped establish proactive best practices to bolster legal defensibility.

Dave has served as a consultant or technical advisor on hundreds of client projects spanning a variety of industries, job types, and job levels. Dave is an active contributor at professional conferences, providing thought leadership in his areas of expertise. He received his M.S. and Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Iowa State University.

David Cohen, President of DCI, stated that the "addition of Jone and Dave is in line with DCI's goal to provide the highest level of consulting and expertise to our clients. We are proud to employ industry experts."

About DCI Consulting Group

DCI is a HR risk management consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. providing services in the areas of systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, employee selection and test validation, OFCCP audit and litigation support, and regulatory affairs and government relations. http://www.dciconsult.com.

