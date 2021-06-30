DCN Dx Acquires IVD Vision, a Developer of Diagnostics Instruments and Software

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, an international provider of point-of-care diagnostics development, products, and educational programming, today announced it has completed its acquisition of IVD Vision, Inc., a developer of custom instruments and software for diagnostics systems based here.

The acquisition expands DCN Dx's point-of-care diagnostics development services capabilities and product portfolio.

"The acquisition of IVD Vision is a natural extension for both companies and will enable us to partner with our customers in new and exciting ways as we help bring their diagnostics to market," said Charlie Mamrack, CEO of DCN Dx.

"Both companies have complementary mission-driven cultures and innovation-focused teams, and I can't wait to join our colleagues at DCN Dx," said Patrick Coffey, CEO and founder of IVD Vision.

New Benefits to Customers

Existing DCN Dx clients and new customers alike will benefit from an expanded suite of services:

Analytical instrumentation development, such as point-of-care readers, lateral flow strip readers, and PCR systems.

Software development, including embedded firmware, application software, and app development.

Optical design including fiber optics, fluorescence filtering, evanescent coupling, confocal microscopy, and cellular and other specialized imaging.

Mechanical design, including 3D CAD modeling and DFM for motion control, fluidics, and instrument systems, instrument housings, and thermal systems.

Analog and digital circuit design, including schematic capture and PCB layout.

Enabling Point-of-Care Diagnostics Development

With the acquisition of IVD Vision and DCN Dx's new, state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, DCN Dx is bringing its globally recognized suite of products and services for the diagnostics testing industry to more customers across more market segments. DCN Dx's cross-functional team of scientists and engineers develop and integrate all aspects of the assay system for its clients—from concept to commercialization.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx is a leading specialist developer of diagnostic tests based on lateral flow technology. The company offers a full suite of consulting, design, development and manufacturing solutions to clients seeking to develop lateral flow assays across a wide range of applications. DCN Dx's deep knowledge of lateral flow technology enables it to guide its clients on all aspects of assay development from concept to commercialization. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information, visit dcndx.com.

About IVD Vision, Inc.

IVD Vision's mission is to help bring your diagnostic product to market with their off-the-shelf point-of-care reader systems and custom software and instrumentation development services. The ISO-13485:2016-certified company specializes in electrical, mechanical, software, optical, and systems engineering for IVD diagnostics. For more information, visit ivdvision.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

John L. Tonkinson, Ph.D.

Chief Business Development Officer, DCN Dx

Main: (760) 804-3886

Mobile: (860) 977-4012

[email protected]

SOURCE DCN Dx

Related Links

http://www.dcndx.com

