DCN Dx Announces Hiring of Mitzi Rettinger as Chief Revenue Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx announced today that Mitzi Rettinger has been hired as chief revenue officer reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Mamrak.

"Mitzi brings decades of sales and marketing experience to the chief revenue officer role," Mamrak said. "She is a proven leader, partnering across global teams to achieve results for customers. In her new role, I'm confident that she will enhance our senior executive team talent and advance DCN's business objectives in alignment with our customer-focused values."

As chief revenue officer, Rettinger will oversee a variety of revenue-related initiatives to drive alignment between the company's customer service, sales, marketing and other divisions.

"I am thrilled to have her on the team as DCN continues to expand and create value for our customers and investors," said Mamrak.

Rettinger has more than 25 years of leadership experience in life sciences including diagnostics. Prior to joining DCN Dx, she served as the senior director of digital sales and digital transformation for MilliporeSigma, where she led cross-functional teams to drive revenue growth. She is the former vice president of sales and marketing at Cerilliant Corporation, a provider of certified reference materials and related components for diagnostic test kits. She started her sales and marketing career at Radian, where she oversaw sales, marketing and new product development.

Rettinger holds BS degrees in chemistry and biology from Houston Baptist University.

About the DCN Dx

DCN Dx's globally recognized products and services enable today's leading rapid diagnostics tests. DCN Dx provides end-to-end support for rapid diagnostic test development and production in an array of applications. With DCN Dx, clients receive the development, manufacturing, clinical research and commercialization expertise they need to meet their diagnostic milestones. Learn more at dcndx.com

