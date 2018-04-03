DCS Announces Support to Program Manager Positioning, Navigation and Timing

"This is a strategic win for DCS," said Bill Protzman, DCS Executive Vice President. "Our capabilities in engineering, testing, logistics and program management are well aligned to PNT mission requirements. We currently support PEO IEW&S through PM Terrestrial Sensors and look forward to continuing our support to the PEO within PM PNT, particularly as the Army is at a modernization crossroads."

The PM PMT task order consolidates several Army contracts into a single task order under the TACOM Strategic Service Solutions Knowledge Based Services (TS3 KBS) contract. DCS will support PM PNT at nine locations nationwide to include Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md.; Robins Air Force Base (AFB) and Fort Gordon, Ga.; Los Angeles AFB, Calif.; Charlottesville, Va.; Washington, District of Columbia; Warren, Mich.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Albuquerque, N.M.

PM PNT provides coordinated PNT System of Systems Architecture and associated products for Army mounted and dismounted platforms. PM PNT is also the Army's life cycle manager for the Precision Light Weight GPS Receiver, Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) and DAGR Distributed Device (D3), and future PNT efforts.

About DCS Corporation

DCS Corporation offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,100 employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

