DCS Corporation Debuts at #88 on the Washington Technology Top 100

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce its first appearance on the Washington Technology Top 100, debuting at #88.

Each year Washington Technology ranks the largest Government technical services contractors in the Federal market based on their prime contract obligations during the preceding fiscal year. The rankings are based upon analysis of procurement data in the areas of IT, professional services, telecommunications and other high-tech services areas. The list was published on the Washington Technology website: Top 100 List.

Since 1977, DCS has earned a distinguished reputation for providing quality engineering and professional services in support of diverse National Security sector customers and missions. A privately-held, employee-owned company, DCS manages complex technical and program challenges for the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Department of Homeland Security, and Intelligence Community.

In 2018, DCS extended its record of steady growth, once again achieving record revenue and earnings.

"DCS is pleased to have earned our place among the Washington Technology Top 100," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "As an employee-owned company, we each play a crucial role in the continued success and growth of the Company. Our 1300-plus employee-owners support the Warfighter every day, providing expertise in weapon systems RDT&E, human systems integration, AI and machine learning, unmanned systems, and CBRNe defense, among others."

