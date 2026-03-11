DC's Monument Legal Launches Personal Injury Representation and Expands Service Area to Northern Virginia

Top-Rated Criminal Defense Firm Adds Personal Injury Practice and Opens Northern Virginia Office

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Legal, a premier criminal defense firm serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announces its strategic expansion into personal injury law, backed by proven trial expertise and an unwavering commitment to client advocacy.

The expansion leverages the trial skills and litigation experience Monument Legal's attorneys have developed through years of high-stakes criminal defense work. Co-founders Christopher J. Mutimer and Jay P. Mykytiuk bring nearly three decades of combined courtroom experience, with both attorneys recognized among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association.

Christopher J. Mutimer, named a Top 40 Under 40 for DUI and Criminal Defense by the National Trial Lawyers Association, has established himself as one of the region's leading attorneys in criminal investigations, grand jury witness representation, and civil protection matters.

Jay P. Mykytiuk is recognized as a Washington, D.C. Super Lawyer and holds a perfect AV-Preeminent rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 from Martindale-Hubbell. Over nearly two decades of defending criminal and serious traffic cases in Washington, DC and Northern Virginia, Mr. Mykytiuk has built a reputation as an accomplished and trusted trial lawyer.

Monument Legal also welcomes Nabeel Kibria as Partner, one of DC's top-rated criminal defense attorneys with over 15 years of experience in federal felonies, misdemeanors, and white-collar crimes. Mr. Kibria joins through the merger with Ervin Kibria Law and has been featured on ABC News, CBS News, CNN, and in The Washington Post.

Monument Legal has also strengthened its personal injury capabilities by adding four experienced civil attorneys as Of Counsel. The firm's personal injury practice handles motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, dog bite injuries, wrongful death claims, and catastrophic injuries.

"Our expansion reflects our commitment to meeting our clients where they are and addressing their legal needs across practice areas and state lines," said Christopher J. Mutimer. "Our firm brings the same aggressive advocacy, trial experience, and client-first approach that has defined Monument Legal since our founding."

About Monument Legal Monument Legal is a trial-focused law firm specializing in criminal defense and personal injury representation. Founded in 2024 by Christopher J. Mutimer and Jay P. Mykytiuk, Monument Legal serves clients throughout Washington, D.C., Lansing, and Northern Virginia.

