Monument Legal Launches Personal Injury Representation in Lansing, Michigan

Top-Rated Criminal Defense Firm Adds Personal Injury Practice and Opens Lansing, Michigan Office

LANSING, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Legal, a premier criminal defense firm based in Washington, DC, is expanding into personal injury law and opening a new office in Lansing, Michigan. The firm is now offering both criminal defense and personal injury representation to Michigan clients, bringing the same aggressive, trial-ready approach that has earned Monument Legal its reputation in the nation's capital.

For Lansing-area residents who have been injured due to someone else's negligence, Monument Legal is ready to fight for the compensation they deserve. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, dog bite injuries, medical malpractice, wrongful death claims, and more.

Heading up the Lansing office is Steven J. Ogilvie, Partner, a Michigan native with over 17 years of litigation experience and more than 100 jury trials under his belt. Steve is admitted to the Michigan Bar and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. His practice encompasses serious criminal charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy, and violent felony offenses, as well as white-collar defense, constitutional litigation, and complex civil matters.

The firm was founded by Washington, DC trial attorneys Christopher J. Mutimer and Jay P. Mykytiuk, both recognized among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association. With four experienced civil attorneys added as Of Counsel, Monument Legal is well-positioned to handle the full scope of personal injury claims across Michigan.

"Our expansion into personal injury law and new geographic markets reflects our commitment to meeting our clients where they are," said Christopher J. Mutimer, co-founder of Monument Legal. "Whether someone is facing criminal charges or recovering from a serious injury, we bring the same aggressive advocacy and client-first approach that has defined Monument Legal from day one."

About Monument Legal Monument Legal is a trial-focused law firm specializing in criminal defense and personal injury representation. Founded in 2024 by Christopher J. Mutimer and Jay P. Mykytiuk, the firm serves clients in Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan.

